Six million ‘refugees’ reported waiting to enter Europe from Mediterranean countries

The report said that one million people are waiting in Libya; another one million are waiting in Egypt, 720,000 in Jordan, 430,000 in Algeria, 160,000 in Tunisia, and 50,000 in Morocco. More than three million others who are waiting in Turkey are currently prevented from crossing into Europe by the EU's migrant deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Europe slowly is realizing that it has seen only the beginning of its invasion by the poor of the Middle East and Africa. With Germany already reeling from a million refugees who flooded in from the Middle East, a classified German government report was leaked to the newspaper Blid. According to the Gatestone Institute :

Those 3 million in the care of an Islamist leader of Turkey with ambitions for a caliphate can’t help but revive memories of Ottoman invasions and conquests of part of Europe that lasted for centuries. Erdogan can pull the trigger and release 3 million invaders anytime the blackmail payoffs don’t satisfy him.

But even more migrants are moving toward Europe from Africa, regardless of the preferences of Europeans:

The former head of the British embassy in Benghazi, Joe Walker-Cousins, warnedthat as many as a million migrants from countries across Africa are already on the way to Libya and Europe. The EU's efforts to train a Libyan coast guard was "too little and too late," he said. "My informants in the area tell me there are potentially one million migrants, if not more, already coming up through the pipeline from central Africa and the Horn of Africa."

And:

The director of the United Nations office in Geneva, Michael Møller, has warned that Europe must prepare for the arrival of millions more migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In an interview with The Times, Møller, a Dane, said: "What we have been seeing is one of the biggest human migrations in history. And it's just going to accelerate. Young people all have cellphones and they can see what's happening in other parts of the world, and that acts as a magnet." German Development Minister Gerd Müller has echoed that warning: "The biggest migration movements are still ahead: Africa's population will double in the next decades. A country like Egypt will grow to 100 million people, Nigeria to 400 million. In our digital age with the internet and mobile phones, everyone knows about our prosperity and lifestyle." Müller added that only 10% of those currently on the move have reached Europe: "Eight to ten million migrants are still on the way."

The current globalized world may be unsustainable, given that improvements to communications and transportation have shown people in poor countries unable to develop their own modern economies that a better life is available elsewhere and within their reach. The welfare states of the European countries incentivize and facilitate their ambitions to migrate. The unwillingness of all but a couple of Eastern European countries to defend their borders and turn away undesired migrants seals their fate.

There is a lot of wishful thinking about the new arrivals adopting Western values, but those same communications and transportation improvements mean that home country cultures (and religions) can not simply sustain themselves, but grow in the European environment. Welfare benefits superior to the living standards of home countries free up young males for mischief of all sorts.

Gatestone calls it an “African exodus of biblical proportions impossible to stop.” I would add the condition “under current politically correct delusions” to that.