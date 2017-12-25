Rohingya Muslims need protection… from Rohingya Muslims

All too often, a Rohingya woman is fated to be passed, like chattel, from man to man -- father to husband, soldier to sex trafficker -- even in the supposed safety of the refugee camp.

By now the plight of the Rohingya Muslims is all too familiar. Pushed out of Myanmar (Burma) by the Burmese army which burned down their villages, killed men, and raped women, the Rohingya have settled into unruly camps in Bangladesh. But the ordeal for the Rohingya is not over. They suffer from beatings, rape, and sexual slavery... at the hands of their fellow Rohingya .

Domestic abuse is rife among the Rohingya, say experts working in the camps -- a product of both conservative customs and a society scarred by decades of state-sponsored violence and more recent displacement.

State-sponsored violence causes men to beat their wives? No, I think we're seeing "conservative customs." What kind of "conservative customs" would these be? Presbyterian ones? Catholic ones? Methodist ones? Or something else? The article does not speculate.

Over one six-day period in October, United Nations staff recorded 306 incidents of gender-based violence in the camps. Of those attacks, 96 percent required a referral to emergency medical services, officials said. Rohingya men can be forthright about their impulses. “Of course I beat my wife,” said Sadrul Ameen, who arrived in a Bangladeshi refugee camp three months ago with his pregnant wife and child.

Of course, he beats his pregnant wife! What kind of a question is that anyway?

“I beat my wife to keep her on track,” Mr. Ameen added. “I beat her if she does not listen to me. There are many reasons to beat her.” Many Rohingya girls are forced to marry in their early teens, arranged marriages that tether them to much older men. While such child unions were historically common, their recent resurgence is partly a response to decades of persecution by Myanmar’s military.

"Partly." And what is the other part, perhaps, the main part? It's traditional Islamic custom. The Times goes to great length to hide the fact that the Rohingya's own culture compels them to abuse their women and their daughters.

This is the problem with Muslim refugees. On the one hand, you can feel sympathy for them because they are fleeing a war zone. Who wants to live in a war zone?

The problem is that the values they bring with them are barbaric and cause problems in their host country. Maybe not so much in Bangladesh, which is a Muslim country where no one will notice, but in European countries and America beating your wife "to keep her on track" will definitely get peoples' attention, and taking liberties with other women will cause rape riots like they have in Germany.

This is why Muslim refugees should go to Muslim countries, not to Idaho and New Hampshire and Maine. Until they value human rights as we do, they should not be allowed into the country. That's why organizations such as the so-called Jewish Family Services organizations are a disgrace, both to the Jewish people and America, for suing to gain broader access for Muslim refugees with backwards values to our country.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.