Rep. Conyers resigns, designates rapper son as successor

The younger Conyers has a colorful history, including a stint as a would-be rapper. In 2010, he got his father in trouble by tooling around town in a government car, which forced the elder Conyers to pay the taxpayers back more than $5,600.

After another sexual harassment accuser stepped forward to name Rep. John Conyers, the 25-term congressman finally gave up and resigned. He designated his son, John Conyers III, as his successor.

Daily Caller:

The son's brief rap career included lyrical gems such as "My [n-----] turn grams into grands" and "Ay [f---] making a living bro, I'm trying to make history/So picture me letting the news nit-pick at me." The aspiring artist also rapped about some of the challenges he's had to live through, such as when his mother, former Detroit councilwoman Monica Conyers, was sentenced to three years in jail for taking bribes, or when Conyers Jr. had to repay the U.S. Treasury for Conyers III's misuse of a taxpayer-funded Cadillac Escalade. Most of Conyers III's brief rap career appears to have taken place between 2012 and 2013. Conyers III raised eyebrows in 2010 when he described his father, who is now accused of being a sexual predator, as a "[f------] player" on Twitter. "My dad is a [f------] player and reckless as hell! He just got at this doods wife super low-key," the congressman's son tweeted.

While his rap career never quite got off the ground, he should make a smooth transition to Congress. The kid is a quote machine:

This blog isn't about me but I will address my personal life just this once. The media has a knack for reporting negative "news." Why is it news that I am underage drinking? Better question how many reporters have children in college that are underage and partake in the sacrament? But that's irrelevant as my mother always tells me we're not talking about them the focus is on me. I should know by now what you can and cannot do with social media. Julian has told me, my mother has told me and so have countless others. But I won't be the victim and complain that I am being picked on, I didn't sign up for this life but we're all dealt a hand right? Making the most of the hand is all you can do. I accept responsibility for all the things I've done. I don't seek credit for the good things I do because if they are as good as you think you will be recognized sooner or later. But the bad things I am solely responsible. No one enabled me, I am an adult. I know better and decided not to act within my own interest. I have made a spectacle of myself, my family, my friends and my closest friend Carl Conyers, II. Selfish acts like this are inexcusable but I would NOT change them because first and foremost at the time it is what I wanted to do and secondly experiences like these prepare me for the future.

Obviously, he's got the congressional apology for bad behavior down pat.

One can imagine the younger Conyers doing his gangsta rap on the floor of the House. Will they let him bring his backup band to assist him? No doubt, he will ask for special dispensation from the House. Failing that, he will accuse Republicans of racism.

Michigan's Governor Rick Snyder has called for a special election to replace Conyers. And what will be fascinating about this election – really popcorn-worthy – is that the congressman's grandnephew, state senator Ian Conyers, is also going to run for the seat being vacated.

Detroit News:

Conyers' endorsement of his son was seen as a snub of Sen. Conyers, the great-nephew who told the New York Times and ABC News early Tuesday about the congressman's planned retirement. The potential family feud quickly escalated when Sen. Conyers retweeted – but later deleted – a link to a 2010 blog highlighting controversial social media posts by Conyers III and suggesting his family "needs to do damage control immediately." The posts included multiple photos of Conyers III, then underage, posing with bottles of alcohol, including one picture of him holding Moet behind the steering wheel of a Cadillac. Sen. Conyers urged the local and national media to take "a thorough look at all candidates" vying to replace his great-uncle. The early drama in the race is "disheartening and disappointing," said 13th District Democratic Party Chairman Jonathan Kinloch, "but I can imagine from their perspective a lot of emotions are flying."

Conyers versus Conyers should be an epic battle that will define the Democratic Party for decades. On one side, the boozing, drug-dealing rapper and on the other, the scheming, back-stabbing state senator.

Good luck to both candidates and thanking you in advance for an entertaining race.