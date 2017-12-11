Remember when Democrats re-elected and celebrated a member of Congress who sexually preyed on teens?

Far from dooming the Democratic Party, the episode barely registered at the ballot box. Democrats kept their House majority and gained Senate seats in 1984, while Studds was re-elected in his liberal Cape Cod district with 56 percent of the vote.

He won re-election five more times and was ultimately named chairman of the House Merchant Marine and Fisheries Committee before retiring in 1997. He died in 2006.

A national marine fishery was named for him in 1996, and in June, the University of Massachusetts Press published a biography, “Gerry Studds: America’s First Openly Gay Congressman,” which discussed the scandal as well as his achievements on domestic and foreign policy.