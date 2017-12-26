Rathunting at NBC

So now every employee must report every improper behavior around the issues of sexual harassment (or, improbably, vegan mistreatment) by reporting them to Human Resources.

Sounds like a lovely place to work.

Given that the threat is there of firing - and with Lauer's exit, they fire fast - human nature would suggest employees will err on the side of caution and report pretty much everything they see as suspicious. Even creepier, some may try to settle scores by reporting 'violations,' with motives other than creating a sex-harassment-free workplace. Human behaviors, such as how-to-hug, will be regulated and specified by bureaucrats. And it will be the era of the snitch, the anonymous phone call, the veiled blackmail, in short, socialism as the totalitarians practice it.

NBC will shake their edifice down in a sea of Stalinist accusations, but rest assured there won't be any sex harassment, something that is hard to believe, given that human nature shows that people can get around anything- and probably will.

But the regulations will remain.

Had they just cultivated a culture of 'being a gentleman,' valuing marriage, not sleeping around on your wife and rewarding that, instead of rewarding star ratings and leftwing bias with looking the other way on sexual transgressions, they'd never be in this disagreeable pickle. They can't blame the right for this, this was all their own doing. Now they live in a police state because social capital and trust is broken. The roots of this were in the left's disdain for polite culture and NBC's problem accelerated with the quest for ratings. Now they can live with this.