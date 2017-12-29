Rabid leftist professor from Drexel University out on his ear

This is not a decision I take lightly; however, after nearly a year of harassment by right-wing, white supremacist media outlets and internet mobs, after death threats and threats of violence directed against me and my family, my situation has become unsustainable[.] ... Staying at Drexel in the eye of this storm has become detrimental to my own writing, speaking, and organizing.

Blaming death threats instead of his own tweets, a rabidly left-wing professor famous for declaring that all he wanted for Christmas was "white genocide" has resigned his position at Drexel University. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, George Ciccariello-Maher said :

Let's parse that statement for a moment: staying a crazy professor at Drexel and disgracing the university's academic reputation is "detrimental" to his own organizing? Speaking? Writing?

Notice that teaching is not in that equation.

The statement itself suggests that this idiot considers tweeting his primary activity, not teaching. And nothing gets between him and his tweeting – certainly not an actual job. Tweeting idiocies such as blaming the Las Vegas massacre on President Trump, stating that giving up one's seat for a serviceman on an airplane makes him "vomit and yell" (not a pretty picture), and declaring that all he wanted for Christmas was "white genocide" – things that get him lots of attention, however negative – are what this fool lives by. The tweets can be viewed here. Aside from that, he also has a gamy history as a propaganda apologist for Venezuela's nightmare socialist dictator, Hugo Chávez, and calls himself an "actual communist."

It's also illogical stuff, given that leaving a university post over supposed death threats (he has yet to produce any evidence of them) isn't going to solve his problem. A gander at his Twitter thread sanctimoniously announcing his resignation is filled with droll mockery from the public, calling him "some Bolshevik" and advising him to apply to a Venezuelan Chavista university. That is more what he seems to draw from the public, at least now. Get a load of his Twitter page just for the vainglorious black and white front-page images: one of what look like FARC guerrillas from the '60s across the upper banner and then his profile picture, in the same silvery black and white finish, of him in a guerrilla shirt sitting in front of a cup of Starbucks, trying to look like Trotsky.

The question raised by his exit is whether he was actually shown the door. It's not known if his illiberal bias drove students or donors away at Drexel. Drexel itself says its enrollment is projected to be up and its fundraising is also up, although the data from the latter dates to 2016. But it is known that schools that harbor raving lunatics in their professoriate have seen declining enrollment and endowments, as the University of Missouri example shows. The university itself issued a gooey statement thanking this clown for his scholarly contributions, which sounds like overkill and raises eyebrows since nobody sane could praise this guy's work.

The clown just couldn't stop tweeting his lunacy and bringing discredit onto the university.