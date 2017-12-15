Questions every member of Congress should be asked before they investigate Trump

Why aren’t they asking for all male members to be investigated with the following questions and more?

Over 100 Congressional women are demanding that President Trump be investigated for sexual abuse for the purpose of either getting him to resign or to move towards impeachment.

Did they ever ogle or stare at any other person thinking they looked attractive? Did they have permission to ogle?

Did they ever kiss any person without asking specific permission to do so? Did they ask what kind of kiss is allowed?

Did they ever try to cop a feel with any woman? Was there specific approval for that?

Did they ever talk about sex or other persons with anyone in what is now considered an inappropriate manner at any time in your life? Did that talk disqualify you for political office?

My guess is most of the men in Congress would have to answer yes to most of those questions so why aren’t the 100 Congresswomen asking for hearings on them?

I would ask the Congresswomen themselves the following questions:

Did anyone ever ogle or stare at you? Did you try to dress yourself to look attractive or did you intentionally try to look unattractive so no one would stare at or ogle you? Did you ever feel threatened by the ogling enough to claim sexual abuse? If not, why not?

Did you always give permission before someone kissed you? Did you tell them specifically what kind of kiss was allowed? If not did you claim that you were sexually abused? If not, why not?

Did anyone ever try to cop a feel with you? Did they always ask permission first? Did you ever claim abuse? If not, why not?

Have they ever talked about sex or men or other women in an inappropriate manner? Does that disqualify you to hold office? Have you ever read any of the Shades of Gray books?

Men and women journalists who are going after Trump every day should be asked the above questions.

Maybe we need laws to outlaw kissing, ogling, flirting, holding hands and sex because according to current reporting all could be considered abuse. (Of course Bill Clinton would answer all questions with “it depends what the definition of sex is”). Life wouldn’t be much fun and it would be hard to procreate but if we can just get of a President they don’t like that would be OK.

My guess is most of the 100 women who want to investigate Trump know that almost all the other men in Congress have done something now regarded as harassment and they don’t care. They don’t like Trump and his agenda and they will use any excuse to go after him. Facts really don’t matter.