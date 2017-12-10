Pro-Trump students booted from 'safe space' coffee shop
How safe are "safe spaces" on campus? At Fordham University, some "safe spaces" are safer than others - at least, for some people.
In fact, in a campus run coffee shop, there are no safe spaces for those who disagree politically with the majority. Several pro-Trump students found that out the hard way when they were summarily ordered to leave because they were wearing MAGA hats.
The surreal nature of this video cannot be overstated.
It was absolutely insane,” Fordham junior Aaron Spring, 20, told The Post of the Thursday incident. “We weren’t even talking politics — we were talking about finals.”
A video of the encounter appeared Friday on the conservative CampusReform website.
Students wearing Trump’s trademark MAGA ball caps were accosted by a student worker at Rodrigue’s Coffee House, which is run by volunteers and is organized as a club.
“Get out! Five minutes,” the worker barked. “I’m protecting our customers … you are wearing hats that completely violate safe space policy. You have to go. ”
She exploded when Michael Esposito, 19, asked her to explain.
“Fascism, Nazis!” shouted the snowflake. “You have three minutes.”
“I do not see fascism, Nazis on this hat,” Esposito answered. “I see America.”
“It was humiliating to be called a Nazi in front of so many people I go to school with,” Esposito told The Post. “It’s almost scary.”
The students said they were not seeking trouble.
“It’s not like we’re here reading off a manifesto,” said Sebastian Balasov, 21..
The cafe has a lengthy set of “safer space” rules. including “Do not make assumptions about someone’s gender, sexuality, race, class, or experiences” and “No racism – No sexism – No homophobia.”
The rules do not mention headgear.
“They try to say that all are welcome,” Spring said. “But if you talk about diversity, that has to include diversity of thought and opinion, too.”
The ignorance of the snowflakes is absolutely appalling. "Because, fascism..." is not a response to the legitimate question asked. In fact, the answer is the rules are anything we feel like making them and since we disagree with you politically, we will exercise our abitrary power to kick you out.
This is not about "safe spaces" or "diversity" or even "anti-fascism." This is about the raw exercise of power. No explanation is needed and none will be given.
This was one student worker, exercising her authority in a petty, vindictive manner and using the excuse of "safe spaces" to cover her meglomania. No doubt many other patrons silently agreed with the young woman and approved of her actions.
It costs nearly $49,000 in tuition to send a kid to Fordham. The Trump supporting students certainly got an education in that cofffee shop.
