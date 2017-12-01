Popcorn: Harvey Weinstein and Michael Moore go at it over a hate-Trump movie

According to Deadline Hollywood , which got the exclusive, it's all about the money:

Harvey Weinstein is apparently threatening to sue Michael Moore over distribution rights and a producer's credit for Moore's upcoming anti-Trump documentary, Fahrenheit 11/9. Lefty moviegoers may just have to wait.

Sources said the brothers paid just north of $2 million out of the $6 million pledged in a docu deal Moore used to get the film to this point. That deal was made before TWC was hobbled by the testimonies of numerous women that painted Harvey Weinstein as a serial sexual predator. Sources describe the crux of the dispute this way: the Weinsteins want their money back, while Moore and his WME reps want them to step aside, chalking the loss up to the price of scandal.

What we have here is two pigs in a blanket, fighting over the cinematic trough. What a pretty picture.

In this particular case, and on its actual merits, it looks as though Moore is the more disgusting of the two. Moore gladly took Weinstein's $2 million (out of a $6 million pledged) but then wanted to strip the producer's credit for Weinstein's company off the name of the film due to the Weinstein scandal. The production credit, as a USC film school doyenne once explained to me, is a big deal in the film industry.

Weinstein's company said fine, but give us our $2 million back. Moore, ignoring President Obama's admonition about "at some point you have enough," preferred to take the greed-head route, keeping the money and citing a host of ridiculous reasons, including ones that brought up politics. Moore also commented to the press last October about what a pig Weinstein is, conveniently leaving out that his next movie was bankrolled by Weinstein, making Weinstein his patron. (If you have a strong stomach, be sure to see the photo of the two charmers cozy together.)

Moore told Weinstein he would continue to pocket the $2 million without coughing up a producer's credit as part of the collateral damage of his scandal. He also reportedly meant to sue by saying Weinstein knew that news of his scandal was coming out, based on his payments to private detectives to get the goods – as if Weinstein knew he wouldn't succeed in shutting the press up this time, as he always has. But what's funniest about this is Moore's appeal to morals and Weinstein's left-wing Better Nature:

Moore, who blasted Harvey Weinstein after numerous women came forward in press reports, doesn't want to pay anything because morally it would compromise his film to cut a check to a man he considers a sexual predator, sources said.

So Michael Moore is lecturing Weinstein about morals. And how morality dictates he keep the $2 million he isn't bothering to fulfill his end of the deal on. It's all about morals that he keeps Harvey's $2 million tainted cash on, and being the big man, he's willing to make that sacrifice. He's keeping the dough, but only for morality's sake.

Funnier still, he says it's really all about Trump, echoing the original Weinstein argument that in the wake of the sex scandal revelations last October, he would redeem himself by going to fight Trump.

Trump, Trump, Trump, the great unifier of the left, the Big Pacifier for the snowflake crowd, or so it would seem with Moore's ridiculous appeal.

After all, blocking the film from release would give the last laugh to Trump, whom Weinstein campaigned against in the last presidential election when he backed Hillary Clinton, before the Democratic Party cut all ties with him following the scandal.

Yes, think of the lefties and their desperate need to see the film – which probably would draw in millions for Moore.

This is a bum fight unlike any other. We can watch this one unfold with fascination, given the two unsympathetic protagonists. They completely deserve each other and their coming court fight. Break out the popcorn.