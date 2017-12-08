Point taken: Enough is enough!

Trent Franks (R-Ariz), one of the decent men in Congress, is resigning because he participated in a discussion with two female colleagues about surrogacy. In this era of sexual harassment charges flying everywhere, one of the women now claims to have "felt uncomfortable" with the subject. Mr. Franks, an honorable man, feels honor-bound to do the right thing. So now we lose one of the good people. Sexual harassment is beginning to pale as an issue. It seems overwhelmingly to be located in Washington and Hollywood, or wherever liberals have been ascendant over the past few decades. Democrats still push the issue, hoping to be able to impeach Trump for sexual harassment sins that took place before he ever became president.

That's not what impeachment's supposed to be for; it's for "high crimes and misdemeanors." Rape, if proven, warrants the boot. One can imagine other kinds of aggressive sexual behavior that would also warrant being kicked out of office – that is, full blown crimes. The men who needed to get the point about sexual harassment have gotten the point. "Boys will be boys" is no longer allowed, and it's because so many have gone far beyond what that old adage would have permitted anyway. Many of the Weinstein stories shock by their crudeness and viciousness, and it's surprising they weren't made public long ago. That they didn't is at least partly due to coprolites from Bill Clinton's campfire. Recall, nevertheless, that Clinton was impeached not for sordid behavior; he was impeached for perjury and obstruction. That the sordid behavior got out, and a female New York Times columnist wrote that women should be willing to service Clinton for his support on women's issues, gave the green light to the Harvey Weinsteins of the world. Clinton should at least have been publicly raked over the coals but wasn't. The message was that boys can be rapists and get away with it. The sexual harassment crusade has been needed for decades, and at last the right message has been heard. But it's time to put this crusade behind us. It's sad that a truly fine public servant such as Trent Franks feels honor-bound to resign over a legitimate topic of discussion such as surrogacy. Surely it can't be the case that every time a woman feels uncomfortable, some man has to pay for it.