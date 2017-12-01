Outrage over Trump's video-sharing, silence on the content

To state the obvious. The entire thing has been about Trump sharing the videos of a "far right" political group. There's been absolutely no discussion at all about the videos themselves except to reject their legitimacy. It's as if the things on the videos don't happen. Yet Muslim gang violence against non-Muslims in Europe has reached large proportions. I myself have been the victim four times in the last twenty years. As for the Al-Nusra Front or al-Qaeda Muslim (who may now be an immigrant in Europe) smashing the statue of Mary, something like that that has probably happened again – somewhere in the Muslim world – in the last few weeks (e.g., in Pakistan). It's happened countless times in the last twenty years or so.

So Trump sharing videos about Islamic hatred is "spreading hatred against Muslims"? That must mean that Islamic killings and hatred are fine. However, "Islamophobia" most certainly is not.

To put things simply, one video seems to be a fake. One occurred in Egypt, not Europe. But the smashing of the Mary statue is not fake. (See this video here.)

First things first.

Trump won't have known that the Amsterdam video didn't involve Muslims. Perhaps he should have known. Even Britain First might not have known that one of the videos was a fake, either. In any case, as I said, these things do happen! Muslim violence against the "kuffar" is commonplace in the part of the U.K. in which I live (the north of England). It's also common in the Midlands, London, Malmö, Paris, Stockholm, Marseilles...basically, in any European city or town in which Muslims live in large numbers.

So this furor about Trump and his videos is inadvertently a godsend. These videos are being spread around the internet by left-wingers and Islamophiles. That can only be a good thing!

In detail, we've heard much about the video of a supposedly Muslim migrant attacking a man on crutches. What we hasn't been discussed – for obvious reasons! – is the video of Muslims smashing a statue of Mary. Why? Because the latter isn't fake!

That video includes a Muslim saying the following: "No one but Allah will be worshiped in the land of the Levant."

Thus, a White House spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, was perfectly in order when she said, "These are real threats that we have to talk about. Whether it's a real video, the threat is real."

The British Birmingham Mail, for example, felt the need to stress the fact that this video is from 2013. So what? This sort of thing has happened countless times since then. It's just that such acts of Islamic supremacism haven't always been caught on video. Then again, some such acts have.

The BBC, for one, fails to comment on Muslim violence against non-Muslims or the smashing of the statue and instead tells us this: "Donald Trump is once again using Twitter to weigh in on contentious religious-tinged political issues in the UK."

Even Piers Morgan said to Trump, "What the hell are you doing? Please STOP this madness & undo your retweets."

As for the Islamists and fake moderates at The Council on American-Islamic Relations, this Islamist group said:

These are actions one would expect to see on virulent anti-Muslim hate sites, not on the Twitter feed of the president of the United States. Trump's posts amount to incitement to violence against American Muslims.

Our own Islamist CAIR, the Muslim Council for Britain, said:

This is the clearest endorsement yet from the US president of the far-right and their vile anti-Muslim propaganda.

Now, what would you expect these notorious Islamist groups to say?

UPDATE: It turns out that the attacker in Trump's Dutch video (of a man attacking someone on crutches) is a Muslim after all; he's just not an immigrant. The media have fixated on this tiny point – i.e., that he's not an immigrant. They have ignored the fact that he's a Muslim son of Muslim immigrants.

