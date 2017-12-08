Obama hints Trump is Hitler

Barack Obama appeared to compare Donald Trump 's presidency to Hitler's rise to power during a speech in Chicago on Tuesday.

In ever so lacy, delicate and pious tears-and-flapdoodle language, former President Obama basically suggested President Trump is Hitler . According to the Daily Mail :

The former president was speaking at an event thrown by the Economic Club of Chicago at a Hilton hotel when he made the remarks. Without mentioning the current president, Obama told the gathered audience of 1,800: 'We have to tend to this garden of democracy or else things could fall apart quickly. 'That's what happened in Germany in the 1930s, which despite the democracy of the Weimar Republic and centuries of high-level cultural and scientific achievements, Adolph Hitler rose to dominate. 'Sixty million people died. So you've got to pay attention.'

So you see, if you are not paying attention, Hitler will descend upon us, Obama is warning. It's little different from the rabid ravings of the unhinged left we have seen since the dawn of Antifa, though there is nothing new about Democrats calling Republicans Hitler. They did it to Reagan, they did it to Bush, they did it to Romney. It calls to mind Tom Wolfe's great line about the leftist hysteria he encountered in the late 1960s or early 1970s on the lecture circuit, which he summed up as: “The dark night of fascism is always descending in the United States and yet lands only in Europe.”

Trump? Hitler? Obama's hint comes at a funny time, given that President Trump has just announced the relocation of the U.S. embassy in Israel to its rightful place, the capital of Jerusalem. It's something president after president has promised to do, but only Trump has had the guts to do.

Takes quite a bigtime Nazi to do that one, something none of Obama's leftist and Islamofascist admirers, come to think of it, are happy about.

The reality is, Obama had a far closer orientation to Hitler than Trump ever will. Here's a choice tweet laying it out:

Obama compared Trump to Hitler yesterday.

Hitler was a control freak.

He owned the media.

He hated capitalism, free speech, and personal gun ownership.

He divided people by race & did all he could to harm the race he hated most.

That's not Trump. It's Obama. — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) December 8, 2017

Obama spied on the press. He attempted government takeovers of whole industries - from banking to health care, while attempting to drive others out of business - such as coal and offshore oil drilling. His wife tried to foist a 'healthful' menu on our kids, which in reality was bad food. He was the most racially divisive president since Woodrow Wilson, his fellow Democrat. He tried to disarm the public.

All of these things are indistiguishable from fascism, for anyone who knows anything about it. I would wager that Obama, always a lazy student, didn't. But more to the point, it's projecting, something the Obamatons are experts at doing.

Dinesh d'Souza has a fine piece on Youtube on where fascists and Nazis come from, pointing out that fascist thinking closely parallels the thinking of the left.

D'Souza knows about this stuff, given that he was hit with Obama's draconian 'justice' over a minor campaign finance violation in contravention to previous practice, in response to a negative documentary he did on Obama's third world orientation.

And he's got a very good tweet here:

Obama's state-run capitalism—govt control of the financial, health care & energy sectors—is virtually the classic definition of Fascism — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 8, 2017






