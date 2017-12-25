NYT: If Jesus were here, he'd spend Christmas with Lesbians

The lack of hygiene and the violence have prompted some refugees to move to the olive groves outside the camp. There I talked with young men from Mosul, Basra and Baghdad in Iraq, from Dara'a and Aleppo in Syria, and from Gaza.

An op-ed writer for the New York Times has opined that if Jesus were around, he's use Christmas to spend some quality time in the area of Lesbos. Lesbos is the Greek island where a lot of Muslim immigrants have come to.

I have questions for these individuals:

1) If they are "young men," why aren't they fighting for their countries (Iraq and Syria)? Why isn't there a single armed group in Iraq and Syria fighting for a pluralistic, tolerant, non-sectarian state? Do these young men support these goals, and if so, how is it that 99% of their countrymen don't while they do?

2) If they are Sunni, do they want to live in peace with Shi'ites? If they are Shi'ites, do they want to live in peace with Sunnis?

3) If they move to a community in Europe where they become the majority, will they assimilate and respect local laws? Or will they form mobs and hunt down and kill Jews?

4) To the young man from the Gaza, Israel withdrew from Gaza. It was supposed to be a paradise. Why did you leave?

If we want to imagine the Nativity, we needn't go farther than the tent of Alaa Adin from Syria, who left his home just days after he married. Now his wife is pregnant, and when I met them they were living in a tent outside of Moria, because there was no room for them inside. The Christmas story is their story more than anyone else's. It is a story of displacement, in which Mary and Joseph leave their home and give birth to Jesus in strange city.

Do my Christian readers feel that Christmas is the story of Islamic refugees – Islamic refugees who, judging from the behavior of those who came before them and settled in France, Sweden, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Belgium, have a strong streak of intolerance and violence, importing the very evils they claim to be fleeing from?

It is ironic that the Christian tradition of tolerance and charity is being used to open the gates to those who would destroy Christian tolerance and charity...and everything else about Christians, too, for that matter.

What do you think? Would Jesus spend Christmas ministering to Lesbians?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.