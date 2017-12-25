Noel
Noel
Years ago, there were starwatchers too
What they saw they didn't know
But followed it, unswervingly.
Maybe you don't go for all that about the Baby in the manger, the hay;
It's not important.
I like to think of the precedent set:
Those three wise men trekking lonely,
Then finding their light at midnight.
Our journey's just the same: That
Instant of certainty at His crib, and this
After so long a game. Keep in mind that it happens
All over, everyday:
That time's not so long ago
That land not so strange.
-- Kathy Brown, Esq.
