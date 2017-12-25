Noel



Years ago, there were starwatchers too

What they saw they didn't know

But followed it, unswervingly.

Maybe you don't go for all that about the Baby in the manger, the hay;

It's not important.



I like to think of the precedent set:

Those three wise men trekking lonely,

Then finding their light at midnight.

Our journey's just the same: That

Instant of certainty at His crib, and this

After so long a game. Keep in mind that it happens

All over, everyday:

That time's not so long ago

That land not so strange.