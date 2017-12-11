NFL Anthem protests: the market speaks

It turns out, if you can still stomach a professional football game, you can now get tickets for about the same price as a couple of Starbucks lattes.

No NFL teams are corporations with stocks traded on an exchange, so those of us convinced that the pusillanimity of the owners has damaged the value of their businesses have no market gauge to rely on. Except for one price signal on a publicly traded market: the value of aftermarket tickets to NFL games resold on sites like StubHub. Emily Zanotti writes on the Daily Wire :

I am looking forward to next sale of an NFL team. My guess is that the seller is going to find out that the price of selling out the flag is much higher than anticipated.

I’ve never been to an NFL game (and never plan to go), so maybe I am wrong. But I am no longer watching their games on TV, so they no longer are able to rent my eyeballs to advertisers, and I know that I am not alone.

Season tickets obviously are sold before the season begins, which means that next year’s season tickets should experience serous downward price pressure, unless the League takes action to change the blowback. But I expect that the most noticeable effect the owners will encounter will be reduced demand for luxury boxes. Companies pend vast sums on them because they create a pleasant, exciting atmosphere for their clients or associates. Inject political controversy into that experience and the advantages of the skybox evaporate.

According to Vivid Seats , an NFL ticket reselling site, seat prices at most NFL stadiums have bottomed out, leaving fans able to snag a lower level seat for a Buffalo Bills game for an astounding three dollars. Tickets at center field, right on the fifty-yard line (typically hard to find), will run you around $30. (snip)

