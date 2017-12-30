New videos show Iran's angry people protesting dictatorship well beyond Tehran

One of these was the northeastern city of Mashhad on Thursday, Dec. 28. Mashhad is the second most populous city in Iran and capital of the restive Razavi Khorasan Province. The residents of Mashhad were protesting against the rising cost of living.

Thousands of Iranians chanted anti-regime slogans, against even President Hassan Rouhani, in protests that spread throughout Iran's most important cities.

The demonstration of the people of Mashhad spread quickly to a vast area of the city, with the participation of about 10,000 people. Demonstrators, who included men, women, elderly people, youths, and children, chanted, "No to high prices" and "Rouhani's government with empty promises." The presence of women in this gathering was remarkable.

There were angry chants of "Death to the Dictator" and "Death to Rouhani."

In yesterday's demonstrations in Mashhad, the regime’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) forces, Basij militia on motorcycles, plainclothes guards, and riot police arrested a large number of protesters. The number of detainees in Mashhad was at least 100.

Mohammad Rahim Nowrouzian, the governor of Mashhad, terrified of the people's anger, yelled that the demonstration was "illegal" and said "it was planned by the state's opponents and counter-revolutionaries."

Iran's regime is well known for its failure to respect human rights. Here is a video made for International Human Rights Day last Dec. 10 describing the scope of the brutality:

Mashhad is worth looking at because it is an important city in Iran. But it wasn't the only one.

Thousands of Iranians chanted anti-regime slogans, including "Death to the dictator" and "Death to Rouhani," in the western city of Kermanshah on Friday, Dec. 29.

Hassan Mahmoudi is a human rights advocate, specializing in political and economic issues relating to Iran and the Middle East. @hassan_mahmou1