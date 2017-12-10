Navy insults 'communist cadet' at Army-Navy game
The Army-Navy football game is one of the great spectacles in sport. The two sides met for the 118th time on Saturday, and the good natured ribbing between the two institutions took on a more serious note when the midshipmen displayed several signs reminding the cadets that one of their own was recently exposed as a self-described communist infiltrator.
2nd Lt. Spenser Rapone bragged about being a communist on social media when he posted a picture from his graduation that displayed writing under his hat that said "Communism will win." On Saturday, the midshipmen had a response:
The Navy sends a brutal message to the Army Infantry Officer who advocated for communism in uniform #ArmyNavyGame pic.twitter.com/uMSt3mFpBk
There was also a sign telling the Army that "Communism won't win":
Another sign appears in the Navy crowd pic.twitter.com/NyoMPPvM7q— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 9, 2017
Rapone also showed a Che Guevara T-shirt under his blouse:
In case there was any lingering doubt, hasta la victoria siempre pic.twitter.com/0XrW38wcCk— ❄️Winter Soldier🌹 (@punkproletarian) September 25, 2017
In September, 2nd Lt. Spenser Rapone, a West Point graduate, shared a series of photos on Twitter of his graduation day. The photos gathered massive attention because of his explicit approval of communism while serving as an active member of the United States Army:
On Saturday, while hundreds of people packed into Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to root for their favorite team, a couple of Navy supporters decided to use one of the Army's own to their advantage.
In maintaining the 118-year-old rivalry, a banner, which said “not communist,” hung over the barrier between the field and the seats:
In response to the photos Rapone posted and the calls for him to be kicked out of the Army, West Point launched two investigations,although the results of those investigations have not been released.
Meanwhile, Rapone is still on active duty, serving in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.
