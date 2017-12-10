Navy insults 'communist cadet' at Army-Navy game

The Navy sends a brutal message to the Army Infantry Officer who advocated for communism in uniform #ArmyNavyGame pic.twitter.com/uMSt3mFpBk

There was also a sign telling the Army that "Communism won't win":

Rapone also showed a Che Guevara T-shirt under his blouse:

IJR:

In September, 2nd Lt. Spenser Rapone, a West Point graduate, shared a series of photos on Twitter of his graduation day. The photos gathered massive attention because of his explicit approval of communism while serving as an active member of the United States Army:

On Saturday, while hundreds of people packed into Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to root for their favorite team, a couple of Navy supporters decided to use one of the Army's own to their advantage.

In maintaining the 118-year-old rivalry, a banner, which said “not communist,” hung over the barrier between the field and the seats:

In response to the photos Rapone posted and the calls for him to be kicked out of the Army, West Point launched two investigations,although the results of those investigations have not been released.