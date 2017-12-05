Nancy Pelosi goes Hugo Chavez on us

Democratic minority leader Nancy Pelosi wants you to leave the state of California or maybe even the entire U.S. if you don't happen to oppose the Republicans' tax cut bill.

Pelosi referenced a quote from California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, which called the tax bill "evil in the extreme" and told Republicans that their "ideology doesn't come first." "I want every single California Republican to understand this. Your ideology doesn't come first. Your party doesn't come first. The PEOPLE come first," Pelosi said. "If you fail to recognize that, you don't belong here."

Pelosi seems to be unclear on the concept of tax cuts helping people, as they did during the Reagan era and every other time they have been tried.

But more to the point, she's whooshing a phenomenal intolerance of political dissent, insisting that she's the arbiter of who belongs here, and she says "leave."

It's exactly what the late, unlamented Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez used to command in his long, windy, unhinged speeches, called "cadenas," which broke into every TV and radio station in the country to broadcast his bloviations.

Pelosi hasn't been wrapped very well herself in recent months, babbling inchoately, forgetting where she is and what she is saying, and sounding as though she is losing her mind. Like Chávez, she refuses to get off the stage.

Now she says we're the un-American ones for not seeing tax cuts in the same bass-ackwards way she does.

As if she owned California, a state that is ripe to turn from blue to red fairly soon. California, much as many dislike it, is the original home of the Reagan Republicans, and there are still many of us here, despite the vast exodus to economically more sensible places like Arizona, Nevada, and above all Texas. Millions have fled, but millions remain. We elect sensible congressmen, and our honor roll includes representatives such as Devin Nunes, Darrell Issa, Dana Rohrabacher, Duncan Hunter, David Valadao, Kevin McCarthy, Ed Royce, and probably some others. The state has turned blue only due to the vast influx of illegal aliens (a quarter of the nation's total) and the secretary of state's accommodation of voter fraud via the Motor Voter law, which does not check citizenship. The voters who elect representatives such as Nunes and Rohrabacher are the real, non-carpetbagger Californians who made the state great. They aren't gone yet. In fact, they will be around longer than the increasingly addled, withered Pelosi is.