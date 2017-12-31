More videos from Iran: 'Death to Khamenei' chanted in Isfahan, Shiraz, Qom, Rasht
On its second day, the "No to high prices" uprising spread across Iran.
In Isfahan, the protesters chanted, "Death to Khamenei." In Rasht, the people rushed to the streets, chanting, "Death to the dictator" and "Death to Khamenei." They also chanted, "Today is the mourning day; the rights of our nation are plundered by mullahs"; "The mullahs: Shame on you; abandon the country"; and "We die and will get back Iran." When attacked by the police, they chanted, "Police, go arrest the thieves."
The people of Khorramabad demonstrated in protest against general repression and poverty throughout the country. They chanted, "What happened to our money? It is lost in Syria!" and "What is free in Iran? Theft and tyranny." They continued with "Vigilant Iranian, support, support!" and "Iranian dies, does not tolerate humiliation."
In Qom, the protesters chanted, "Khamenei, shame on you, abandon the rule"; "Death to Khamenei"; "We don't want a British mullah"; and "Useless mullah is just the nation's shame."
In Qazvin, the people chanted, "Fellow countrymen, rush to the streets and shout for your rights."
The people of Bojnourd chanted in protest against the looting of the Velayat-e faqih system: "They have made Islam as a platform to suppress people."
The people of Sabzevar also joined the nationwide protests against the oppressive and corrupt mullahs' regime.
Here are some short clips from the protests in Iran posted on social media.
This one shows the explosive state of affairs in Iran. A young woman chants, "Death to Khamenei" to the face of State Security Forces. and people cheer. According to PMOI/MEK networks, there were protests in more than 12 cities:
#Iran: A young woman chants “death to Khamenei” to the face of State Security Forces pic.twitter.com/AhH9hMmXfB— shahriar kia (@shahriarkia) December 29, 2017
As Maryam Rajavi, the leader of Iran's resistance, pointed out, the Iranian people are clearly demanding the overthrow of the regime.
#Iran: In Qazvin young people chanted: “Guns, Tanks, Explosives; the mullahs must get lost” #Iranprotests pic.twitter.com/Bx86mUyeB1— shahriar kia (@shahriarkia) December 29, 2017
A major demonstration in Shiraz, the third most populous city of Iran and the capital of the Fars province, is still going on, and people chant, "Guns, tanks, explosives do not work anymore, and mullahs must get lost."
Major demonstration in #Shiraz the third most populous city of #Iran pic.twitter.com/0Ypqhi2b5o— shahriar kia (@shahriarkia) December 29, 2017
A massive demonstration in the Rasht provincial city of Gilan in the north of Iran was about defying the mullah regime's security forces.
Massive demonstration in #Rasht provincial city of #Gilan in North of #Iran defy mullahs regime's security forces tonight pic.twitter.com/pvhEHqKWqJ— shahriar kia (@shahriarkia) December 29, 2017
A new clip from the Kermanshah protest shows the suppressive forces beating up protesters. According to the PMOI/MEK network in Iran, thousands took part in the Kermanshah anti-regime protest Saturday.
#Iran, thousands took part in Kermanshah anti-regime protest today pic.twitter.com/Kg9PoijFQd— shahriar kia (@shahriarkia) December 29, 2017
Please listen to the young people in Qom, chanting, "No to the Islamic Republic" and "Death to Rouhani," challenging the regime in its entirety. There have been protests in scores of cities throughout Iran for the second day. Information has been provided by the network of the PMOI/MEK in Iran.
#Iran :Please listen to young people in #Qom, chanting “No to the Islamic Republic”, pic.twitter.com/BwfiER3AwP— shahriar kia (@shahriarkia) December 29, 2017
