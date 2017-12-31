More videos from Iran: 'Death to Khamenei' chanted in Isfahan, Shiraz, Qom, Rasht

On its second day, the "No to high prices" uprising spread across Iran. In Isfahan, the protesters chanted, "Death to Khamenei." In Rasht, the people rushed to the streets, chanting, "Death to the dictator" and "Death to Khamenei." They also chanted, "Today is the mourning day; the rights of our nation are plundered by mullahs"; "The mullahs: Shame on you; abandon the country"; and "We die and will get back Iran." When attacked by the police, they chanted, "Police, go arrest the thieves."