Monuments to ingratitude

Seldom does one see widely heralded events in the news expertly acted out in allegory, but we have such an event in the dud Silverdome implosion. It was the perfect metaphor for the hollowed out NFL, promising fun and excitement and delivering an explosive fart instead. Since we're not good enough for these spoiled rich kids, we'll keep our money and go back to our lives. They can take their ball and go back to prison. When you weigh everything, this may even be for the best in the long run – fewer young knees ruined, shoulders separated, and heads concussed.

Nevertheless, it's sad, because we really did love our football – the balletic grace, the incredible power, the perfect timing, the unbelievable speed, quickness, and coordination of superb athletes in their prime going up against each other in contests of will, talent, and execution. Football tests teamwork in a way almost nothing else can, and the more sophisticated the fan, the more fascinating the game, the plays, the coaches, the players. But it's no longer ours; it's theirs. And they can have it. Colin Kaepernick can be proud. He has taken down the NFL, potentially put scores of felons back in prison as they return to former lines of work, and destroyed football as America's favorite sport. On another note, interested entrepreneurs may now restart the old USFL with a decent chance of making it this time – so long as they hire only those who will stand proudly for the anthem. If the current kneelers have any backbone, they'll refuse to stop kneeling and will not play in the new league. That will leave it to white players and a few blacks who appreciate the chance at big bucks and fame that they couldn't earn anywhere else in the world. In time, perhaps America will return to football stadiums that are now emptying out.