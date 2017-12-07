Media double standards: Jerusalem embassy edition

In a stunning departure from its policy over the last eight years, the Obama administration abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution Friday that demands an immediate halt to all Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, enabling the measure to pass.

Why is there consternation today from the pope, most of the media, and a lot of world leaders just because Trump wants to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel when there was little or no outrage when Obama changed the status quo on the way out the door?

The text also calls on all states "to distinguish, in their relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967" – language that Israel fears will lead to a surge in boycott and sanctions efforts, and that an Israeli official warned would provide "a tailwind for terror." Israeli minister Yuval Steinitz, speaking after the vote, said the US had "abandoned Israel, its only ally in the Middle East" and said its behavior was not that of a friend.

Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump all said that Jerusalem should be the capital of Israel, but only one keeps his word.

In June 2017, senators voted unanimously that Jerusalem should remain the undivided capital of Israel, but now there is outrage at Trump.

Israel's main government offices are in Jerusalem. Shouldn't our embassy be there? Is there any other country where the U.S. embassy is not where the government offices are?

The reporting on this issue shows how the media will trash Trump no matter what he does and allowed Obama to do whatever he wanted with few questions.