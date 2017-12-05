Mastermind of largest Social Security fraud in history caught in Honduras

Conn was on bail when he cut off his ankle monitor and fled the country.

Washington Times:

He was spotted heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, and told news outlets he had managed to escape the U.S., but the FBI over the summer said it doubted he'd actually left the country.

A man purporting to be Conn had bragged to outlets, including The Washington Times, about his ability to escape, and explaining his reasons.

The Honduran newspaper ran a photo of Conn surrounded by masked officers of the Technical Criminal Investigation Agency, which was the division that tracked him down.

Conn was sentenced in absentia in July to 12 years in prison, but authorities said at the time they would consider adding more charges based on his flight from custody.

Scott White, Conn's lawyer, told Kentucky reporters that he hadn't been contacted by the U.S. government yet, and wasn't sure what to make of the photo and reports from Honduras.

"Given the security situation in Honduras and the dangerous gangs operating there as has been reported as recently as the last few weeks in relation to its election, then who knows who these masked folks are, for whom they work, or if Eric has even been lawfully seized. Those may or may not be issues for either our courts or the Honduran courts," he said.

He added, though, that if Conn was lawfully apprehended, he had predicted it back in June.

"The FBI usually gets their man," he said.