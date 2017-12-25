Lloyd's Christmas Gift to his American Tea Party Family

Over the past 8 years, I have been blessed to travel our country with great patriots on 14 national bus tours; the late Andrew Breitbart, Sarah Palin, Ted Cruz, Herman Cain and many more.

Despicably, fake news media branded the Tea Party racist. They are not. They are salt-of-the-earth decent hard-working Americans who love their country.

These patriots did not oppose the first black president, they opposed his vowed "fundamental transformation of America" into a socialist/progressive nation.

I put together this music video stroll down memory lane as a Christmas gift to my American Tea Party Family. It features me singing "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas". Please enjoy and share.

<iframe width="600" height="337" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ABdr-Pk61x4" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American; Help Lloyd spread the Truth