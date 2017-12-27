Libs blame Russia, not themselves, for racial, gender, class warfare propaganda

How do the Russians do this? We are told that sinister Russians spread their malice through Twitter and Facebook.

On PBS NewsHour yesterday, Laura Rosenberger, a foreign policy adviser to Hillary Clinton and George W. Bush (not a typo), said ( starting at the 6:30 mark ) that Russia is trying to turn Americans against each other, "playing on racial divisions, political divisions, issues like immigration ... trying to undermine the fabric of our democracy by pulling us apart at the seams."

An article in the left-wing Guardian picks up on this theme, explaining:

What has now been made clear is that Russian trolls and automated bots not only promoted explicitly pro-Donald Trump messaging, but also used social media to sow social divisions in America by stoking disagreement and division around a plethora of controversial topics such as immigration and Islamophobia. ... [T]he clandestine network poured accelerant on the fight picked by Trump with the mostly African American players in the NFL who kneeled during the national anthem in protest of police violence. Instead of simply echoing the president's demand for a boycott unless the players stood, however, the Russian accounts took both sides of the issue, spreading both the hashtags #TakeaKnee and #BoycottNFL. "The ads and accounts appeared to focus on amplifying divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum – touching on topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights," said Alex Stamos, the chief security officer at Facebook, in the first public statement the company made on the matter. The overarching goal, during the election and now, analysts say, is to expand and exploit divisions, attacking the American social fabric where it is most vulnerable, along lines of race, gender, class and creed.

Well, this is an eye-opener! But whom else do we know who has stoked divisions on all these subjects besides the Russians?

1) Who else has said, day in and day out, that Trump's tax cut is meant for the rich while he's stiffing the poor?

2) Who else constantly says Trump, by criticizing the football players, is a racist and hates black people?

3) Who else constantly says women hate Trump and think he is a sexual predators?

4) Who else says that Trump hates immigrants and hates Mexicans?

Is it Russia that is doing all of this? Is it Russia that controls the New York Times? Does Russia control the Washington Post? Does Russia control NPR, the Wall Street Journal's news pages, CNN, ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, MSNBC, Politico, and the other 90% of America's news outlets that constantly blast him as a classist, racist, sexist pig?

No, that's not Russia. That's liberals.

Liberals are wringing their hands over a few dummy accounts on Facebook and Twitter. Someone once saw a post from a Russian Facebook account! How does seeing one post once compare to the constant, 24/7 barrage from the rest of the news media, who are nearly unified against Trump and conservatives?

The answer is that it doesn't. It's a drop in the bucket. The liberal media have about a thousand times more reach than these dummy Russian accounts. They are doing the very same thing they are accusing the Russians of doing and act as if they are totally unaware of the irony.

After PBS NewsHour finished this important segment, telling us how much Russia stirs up racial hatred, it introduced its next segment (at the 12:45 mark), talking about how racist America is. You can't make this up.

I don't worry about Russian propaganda. Whatever it is, it's simply drowned out by the much larger volume of liberal propaganda. But it's funny watching liberal handwringing over what Russia is alleged to have done when the liberal media do it all on their own, on a much larger scale.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.