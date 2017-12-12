Let Alabama voters judge Roy Moore

My research into Roy Moore's life tells me he's a committed constitutional conservative who has stood up for liberty and religious freedom his entire career. He graduated from West Point Military Academy and served in the U.S. Army as a company commander in Vietnam. He studied law, worked as a deputy D.A., then spent some years in private practice before becoming a judge of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit of Alabama, serving until his election as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2000. Most of us outside Alabama had never heard of him until 2003, when he was removed from his position as chief justice by a judicial panel for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument he had installed in the rotunda of the Alabama Judicial Building to acknowledge the sovereignty of God. That made him a national figure, and it also made him a target for every left-wing anti-Christian, anti-Constitution, anti-American values cretin in the country. Nevertheless, in 2012, Alabama voters overwhelmingly re-elected him as chief justice of Alabama's Supreme Court. In 2016, he was suspended for upholding the sanctity of marriage as between one man and one woman. It was then that he decided to seek a U.S. Senate seat in 2017. That put him in a protracted and bloody war between traditional America and those who seek to redesign the culture into something never intended by the Christian Founders of this great nation.

There are those who believe that our Constitution should be as flexible as saltwater taffy, constantly twisted and shaped according to the current whims of societal eccentricity. Those forces have grown powerful during the past few decades, and they were determined to increase that power with the election of Hillary Clinton. When the shock set in that Donald Trump, the man who promised to "drain the swamp" in D.C., was our next president, the left wing went into overdrive to keep from losing ground in its dream of an Orwellian dystopia reminiscent of 1984. Leftists' desperation to overturn the election has divided our country into armed camps: those who support the choice of the electorate and those being brainwashed by a radical media that have become a vicious propaganda machine for the Democratic Party. There's no such thing as journalism in a country where every move by our duly elected chief executive is distorted into a negative headline accompanied by a fake news story. That's why Roy Moore's election on Tuesday is of paramount importance to our country. We need another strong Republican-conservative vote in the U.S. Senate. Democrats are apoplectic over the likelihood that President Trump will have another ally to help enact his agenda to make America great again. That's why Moore has suddenly been besieged by accusations going back 40 years – accusations that supposedly occurred in Alabama but were never heard about in all the years of Moore's public service. Yet as soon as his votes pose a threat to the swamp-dwelling creatures along the Potomac, the nationwide attack machine begins a dredging operation to dig up the skeletal remains of a unicorn and sell the myth to a gullible public. The hyperbolic allegations of Moore's ancient peccadilloes, rushed in front of the cameras by Gloria Allred, the poster girl for ambulance-chasing shysters, is just one of many good reasons to doubt the authenticity of the charges. Moreover, the recent admission by one of his accusers that she misrepresented some of the writing on her yearbook, which she previously alleged was written in 1977, proves that she misrepresented the "facts" in a fraudulent attempt to make her charges appear more credible. Furthermore, why did these women wait decades before getting all worked up about a man's flirtatious behavior toward them? Were they waiting by their phones for 40 years, hoping a reporter would call with questions about their dating experiences in the 1970s? It couldn't be more obvious that this is a manufactured set of distortions that serves the political interests of the party out of power in D.C. The Democrats' concern is directed toward increasing their leverage in the Senate. To that end, they will say anything and use anyone in the furtherance of their nefarious goals. I don't know if Moore is a good and decent man, but I do know that he was viewed as such until he became a danger to the Democrats in our nation's capital. As for the accusations, he hasn't had his day in court, so I think it's only fair to keep from demonizing him until we hear courtroom testimony under oath. Our system of justice says he's innocent until proven otherwise. In the meantime, the voters of Alabama will make their decision at the ballot box.