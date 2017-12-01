Leftists ensnared in scandals over sexual behavior

Time and resources permitting, we will try to maintain a current list of sex scandals involving the nation's prominent leftists. What you will see below is the list that we published in the blog on November 25, 2017; what follows directly below it is a chart of updates to the earlier list, with names provided courtesy of our readers, together with scandals that have come to light since November 25 – e.g., Matt Lauer.

As always, readers are invited to update this list in the comments, as it is growing rapidly.

Note: Of the 61 listed leftists listed below, 13 were involved in some form of pedophilia...from kiddy porn to child sexual molestation...over 20%. What a great movement, that progressivism!

From a diligent reader:

Time and resources permitting, we will try to maintain a current list of sex scandals involving the nation's prominent leftists. What you will see below is the list that we published in the blog on November 25, 2017; what follows directly below it is a chart of updates to the earlier list, with names provided courtesy of our readers, together with scandals that have come to light since November 25 – e.g., Matt Lauer.

Note: Of the 61 listed leftists listed below, 13 were involved in some form of pedophilia...from kiddy porn to child sexual molestation...over 20%. What a great movement, that progressivism!

As always, readers are invited to update this list in the comments, as it is growing rapidly.