Kasich's bill to protect the unborn with Down syndrome raises some questions

Ever the muddlehead who means well, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed a law making it a crime to discriminate against Down syndrome children in the decision to abort them.

On Friday, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed into law a bill that prohibits doctors from performing abortions on infants prenatally diagnosed with Down syndrome. The bill, referred to as the "Down Syndrome Non-Discrimination Act," made its final passage through the state legislature on December 13, moving on to the governor’s desk to be officially signed.

The move was hailed by both pro-life and Down syndrome advocacy groups, who note that genocidally large numbers of children with this condition are suctioned, sliced, and sold for spare parts in the abortion mills of America.

In Europe, already famous for its holocausts and genocides, the problem is even more atrocious than here. Daily Wire reports:

The radical and barbaric practice of terminating infants prenatally diagnosed with Down syndrome may seem like something in which developed, humane societies would not participate, but it’s actually rather common in some European countries. In the U.K., approximately 90 percent of infants prenatally diagnosed with Down syndrome are terminated, according to the National Down Syndrome Cytogenetic Register (NDSCR). In Iceland, nearly 100 percent of women whose unborn children test positive for Down syndrome choose abortion. In Denmark, the figure is approximately 98 percent; in France, 77 percent. Even in the United States, it’s estimated that approximately 67 percent of infants prenatally diagnosed with Down syndrome are terminated, according to CBS News.

The problem here is that killing a baby victimizes the baby entirely, and not just babies with Down syndrome. Every victim of abortion is a victim of discrimination, not just Down syndrome babies. Putting on special protections for these children while allowing the abortions of all other babies, in perfect health or differently abled, pretty well carves out special rights to life that some children have and others don't.

And unless Kasich is crazy like a fox to sign this, hoping to highlight the absurdity of the situation and make people come to their senses, he's really just making a muddleheaded move that ultimately won't protect anyone. On a practical level, it would probably work better to forbid the medical community from testing for Down syndrome at all if such a thing could work, which it probably couldn't. But here the law is in Ohio now, and it will probably be overturned by some left-wing judge.

Kasich probably knows this, and if so, it means he is running for something – probably president, which he made clear he wants to do.

Ironically, it's the pro-choice movement that can see the implications of this muddleheaded law most clearly – that restricting abortions of Down syndrome children opens the door to restricting all abortions, changing the premise that every abortion is a bad thing for the baby.

This law does nothing to support families taking care of loved ones with Down syndrome, instead it exploits them as part of a larger anti-choice strategy to systematically make all abortion care illegal.

For the pro-abortion crowd, abortion is a good thing, and this law shoots that premise down, pointing to actual victims. The pro-life crowd and the Down syndrome lobby should rub this right in their faces, at least until some left-wing judge gets busy.