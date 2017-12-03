Justice? Flynn pleads guilty while Zarate walks

It is a sad day when Michael Flynn, who served our country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1981, with combat tours in Grenada, Haiti, Afghanistan, and Iraq, with multiple decorations, is hounded by Special Prosecutor Javert Mueller to plead guilty to a questionable process crime while Jose García Zarate, an illegal alien with multiple felony convictions, gets a walk from a San Francisco jury for killing Kate Steinle. Zarate, an illegal immigrant, who was deported multiple times, is represented by a public defender at taxpayer expense for killing an American citizen. Flynn, a decorated veteran, is driven to near bankruptcy to defend himself and forced to plead guilty. Flynn's crime? In December 2016 the U.N. was set to vote to condemn Israel over its settlement policy. Obama, in a parting shot to Israel and Bibi Netanyahu, planned to have the U.S. abstain when we should have voted no and lobbied other nations to vote no. Jared Kushner asked Flynn to contact the Russians and others to have them vote no, or at the least to delay the vote. The U.N. council, with Russia, voted to condemn Israel, and Obama abstained. Flynn evidently was not clear about what he told the FBI. But he pleaded guilty by saying he did ask the Russians to vote no. Also, Flynn called the Russian ambassador to ask him to not "escalate" in response to Obama's sanctions on Russia.

Javert Mueller hounded Flynn to plead guilty. But in February 2017, CNN reported that the FBI believed that Flynn was mistaken in his statements to the FBI, did not intentionally mislead or lie, and thus no charges were expected. Comey's FBI investigated Flynn and found that his statements to the FBI did not warrant criminal charges. If Comey's FBI concluded that there was no basis for criminal charges against Flynn, then why did Mueller again review the statements made by Flynn? Javert Mueller assembled a mini-law firm of attorneys who have represented Obama and Hillary, donated to Obama and Hillary, clerked for Justices Ginsburg and Kagan, and worked for Obama. Mueller has assembled what a Justice Department would look like under President Crooked Hillary. This partisan group wasted time and taxpayer money prosecuting Flynn. Comey said he did not lie to the FBI. Flynn's "crime" was supposedly lying about contacts with Russia to assist Israel at the U.N. Why did Javert Mueller prosecute Flynn when Comey's FBI investigation revealed no crime? It is not a crime to contact other nations to vote no on the U.N. resolution to condemn Israel for its settlement policies. The investigation should be why Obama did not assist Israel and had our country abstain on the U.N. vote. Why wasn't Obama contacting Russia and other nations on the U.N. council to vote no to help Israel? The U.N. Security Council voted 14-0 to condemn Israel. Obama could have vetoed the resolution but chose to abstain, while President-Elect Trump and Israel lobbied to have some countries vote no. It would have been a far better use of this legal talent assembled by Mueller and taxpayer money to prosecute Zarate for killing Kate Steinle, a 32-year-old American citizen. But the swamp is more concerned about manufacturing a crime against Flynn to embarrass Trump when the obvious reality is that President Trump and Flynn were trying to help Israel, our ally, after Obama abandoned Israel.