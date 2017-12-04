Journalists are patting themselves on the back a lot these days

I have seen several journalists compliment news networks on their immediate dismissal of network stars these days on sexual abuse, comparing their reactions to the slow reaction in Congress. The blinders, ignorance, and self-adulation are worse than I thought. It seems obvious that NBC has known about Matt Lauer's hobbies for years. CBS and Charlie Rose's producers knew about accusations against Rose also, and Fox News obviously knew about Bill O'Reilly. The networks took their time for dismissal until stories were coming out.

Congress is worse because it has used taxpayer money and intentionally buried the information while congressmen lecture the rest of us and make laws from which they exempt themselves. They feel that they are special as they tell us who is fit for office and always demand more power and money for themselves while there is little or no transparency. People in the private sector, education system, churches, government, and media shouldn't pat themselves on the back. No one acted promptly and transparently on sex abuse. Some journalists and Democrats are also acting as if they should be exonerated by calling the Clintons out now, decades after their abuse of women and one year after wholeheartedly supporting the Clintons' return to the White House. Then I saw on Fox News Sunday morning that journalists have been vindicated in their reporting on the alleged Russian collusion and Trump because of the perjury charge against Michael Flynn. Of all the dishonesty and stupidity in the media these days, I thought this was one of the most ignorant things ever said. Democrats funded a fake Russian dossier to trash Trump; the fake dossier was fed to compliant journalists and Obama administration officials; the fake dossier was used as an excuse to spy on Trump officials; the spying was used to illegally unmask names, which were given to journalists. So what should journalists be proud of? No actual underlying collusion or crimes have been found, so why is Mueller investigating at all? Flynn was charged with perjury when there was no underlying crime, yet Hillary lied about classified emails, which was an actual crime, and Justice and journalists don't care. Journalists, Justice, and Democrats have never cared about Russian collusion at all. They care about destroying Trump and his agenda, nothing more. If Justice, Journalists, and Democrats cared about actual collusion, they would investigate Fusion GPS, the DNC, the Hillary campaign, the Justice Department, the Obama administration officials, and journalists for all using the fake dossier to go after Trump. It is no wonder journalists are held in such low regard when they pat themselves on the back for things they didn't do. It is similar to Al Gore claiming credit for inventing the internet and politicians pretending they can control the climate and sea levels.