Indiana lawmaker proposes refunds for football fans disgusted with anthem protests

"To me when they take a knee during the [N]ational [A]nthem, it's not respecting the [N]ational [A]nthem or our country," Smith told the Indy Star Thursday. "Our government isn't perfect, but it's still the best country in the world and I think we need to be respectful of it."

The proposed bill would allow fans to request a refund of their ticket during the first quarter, but only if Colts players kneel during the singing of the [N]ational [A]nthem and only if it happens at Lucas Oil Stadium. If players from the visiting team kneel, fans [will] have no recourse.

A representative for the Colts declined to comment on the proposed legislation.

Smith shared that he came up with the idea after he attended a home game earlier this year with [his] daughter when the Colts played the Cleveland [Browns] and a handful of players kneeled. He said while he was upset, he didn't leave the game.

"I'm pretty patriotic, and it didn't sit right with me," Smith explained.