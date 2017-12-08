Identity politics vs. Christianity

It's always dangerous and depressing to view life from the liberal worldview. Take, for instance, the cases of Senator Al Franken and Judge Roy Moore. Viewed through the lens of identity politics, Democrats dumping Franken and John Conyers will notch a major victory with women and Republicans, while Judge Moore will take a serious hit. But not so fast. Incredible as it may seem, women are not monolithic. Let's afford them the dignity and respect they are due, since they are, after all, individuals. Identity politics is demeaning and discriminatory. And in Alabama, many voters are Christians. Ironic as it would appear to liberals, these women, in many cases, can support Moore, in part, because of their Christianity.

As C.S. Lewis wrote in Mere Christianity, repentance is the essence of the faith. [F]allen man is not simply an imperfect creature who needs improvement: he is a rebel who must lay down his arms. Laying down your arms, surrendering, saying you are sorry, realizing that you have been on the wrong track and getting ready to start life over again from the ground floor – that is the only way out of our 'hole'. This process of surrender – this movement full speed astern – is what Christians call repentance. My bet is that many Christians in Alabama view Moore in the present through the lens of their own repentance. We all have a past. The Christian has faced his, asked the Almighty for forgiveness, and attempted a turnaround. Had the accusations against Judge Moore happened more recently, I suspect that his candidacy would have dissolved. As for the president, tapes and accusations from years ago, juxtaposed with him walking with Melania on one side and Barron on the other, lead many Christians to suspect that there's been a change. Again, because they themselves have repented, they give him the benefit of the doubt that he has as well. Thus, instead of identity politics, many Alabama voters are applying the Ben Franklin balance sheet approach and coming to a similar conclusion as President Trump, who tweeted: Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders… & so much more. Democrats the likes of Franken and Conyers can easily be replaced. Think of the countless legions of white plastic storm troopers in a Star Wars movie – one down, another just like him. Trump is the antithesis of the easily replaceable, nondescript politician.