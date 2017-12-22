Guess which country recently built a 1,700-mile wall to keep illegals out

Would it surprise you to learn that another country built a 1,700-mile wall to keep illegal aliens out? Would you be surprised to learn that we are not talking about the Great Wall of China, but something built recently, in the 1980s, by a small, impoverished country with only a fraction of the resources of the United States? If you know the country I'm talking about, give yourself a gold star.

The country I'm talking about is Morocco! In the 1980s, Morocco made a land grab in the sparsely populated territory to the south called the Western Sahara. It has a problem with illegals infiltrating, and so Morocco built a 1,700-mile wall to keep them out. And it took only five or six years to build! The fortifications lie in uninhabited or very sparsely inhabited territory. They consist of sand and stone walls or berms about 3 m (10 ft) in height, with bunkers, fences and landmines throughout. The barrier minebelt that runs along the structure is thought to be the longest continuous minefield in the world.[5] Morocco built the wall because it was fighting a war with rebels called the Polisario Front. It was also confronted with the problem of illegal immigration. In the summer of 2005, the Moroccan Army accelerated the expulsion (started in late 2004) of illegal immigrants detained in northern Morocco to the eastern side of the wall, into the Free Zone. Liberals insist that America doesn't have the resources to build a border wall. But here we see that a tiny, poor country built an enormous border wall in a short space of time. When it comes to border security, can't we do at least as well as Morocco? Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.