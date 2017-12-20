Foolish Dems have set themselves up for tax cut blowback

James Freeman of the Wall Street Journal calls it "The February Surprise" – the increased paychecks that the vast majority of American workers will experience in February, when the tax reform bill is implemented by IRS issuance of withholding guidelines in January. The contrast between the positive personal results and the extreme rhetoric of Democrats opposing it will come home to voters in a very personal way.

The unquestioning media support that Democrats receive for their narratives – regardless of their truth or falsity – has led congressional Democrats out on a limb that President Trump is about to saw off, when he signs the tax reform bill. Unlike foreign policy or regulatory reform, people pay much more attention to their personal experience than to political rhetoric. In fact, voters care so much about the economy that they will see that the Democrats have been blowing smoke at them.

James Carville long ago coined a dictum that Democrats appear to have forgotten: "It's the economy, stupid." President Trump not only remembers, but can be counted upon to remind us of the Democrats' opposition to letting taxpayers keep more of their money. The nine months between the cuts taking hold and the midterm election is just long enough to give birth to renewed GOP congressional majorities if Republicans play their hand right.

So the vast majority of Americans will be receiving more pay, even before the economy booms – as it will certainly do barring disastrous events (a war in Korea, for example) – and raises wages. They will figure out that to Nancy and her pals, keeping more of the money you earn is a "moral obscenity."

But Pelosi was just getting started. She claimed the tax cut bill "does violence to the vision of our Founders" and "disrespects the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform. And it betrays the future and betrays the aspirations of our children."

"In this season, we celebrate the miraculous blessings of God. We reflect on the wondrous joy of children and our responsibility to them. We remember our duty to live justly," Pelosi added. "And for those of us blessed to serve in this Congress, we must remember our special responsibility to govern fairly, to meet the needs of all of God's children."

"Today we gather on this floor in the midst of a holy season," Pelosi said. "In this holy time, the moral obscenity and unrepentant greed of the GOP tax scam stands out even more clearly."

Pelosi warned the GOP to rethink the bill she claimed would benefit the country's richest citizens while engaging in "monumental, brazen theft from the American middle class and from every person who aspires to reach it."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused Republicans on Tuesday of embracing "moral obscenity and unrepentant greed" in the "holy season" by pushing sweeping tax-reform legislation to the finish line less than a week before Christmas.

Yesterday, on the House floor, Nancy Pelosi, in the words of Lifezette , went off the deep end, complete with goofy signs.

