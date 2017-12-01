Flynn pleads guilty in plea deal with Mueller

Cue sustained hysteria among Trump-haters in the media and everywhere else. Stay tuned for demands for Trump's impeachment and cries of treason. Just a short time ago, Michael Flynn left a federal courthouse after cutting a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Flynn was charged with lying to the FBI about the nature of his conversations with then-Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition. Those conversations led Russian officials to temper their response to increased U.S. sanctions, according to the charging documents. The charge means Flynn could face up to five years in prison.

Flynn already is a proven liar and was fired for lying to Vice President Pence. His word is not worth much. There would have to be corroborative evidence to convict Trump of anything. But absence of evidence would not stop the demands for impeachment. Give the Democrats control of the House next year, and impeachment is what we'll get.

During the transition, then-president Obama famously said, "There's only one president." This may be what is seized upon to demand Trump's impeachment and indictment for the Logan Act. Nobody ever has been prosecuted for violating it, much less convicted. But Mueller conceivably could do so.

There will also be plenty of calls for indictment for treason.

The Trump-haters are having their best day since the 2016 election.

The mainstream media will make this the dominant story and crowd out almost anything else.