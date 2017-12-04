FBI pushes back against Trump criticism

The head of the FBI Agents Association (FBIAA) issued a statement denying criticism from Donald Trump, which, according to the FBIAA head, claims that the bureau isn't dedicated to doing its job.

"Every day, FBI Special Agents put their lives on the line to protect the American public from national security and criminal threats. Agents perform these duties with unwavering integrity and professionalism and a focus on complying with the law and the Constitution," FBIAA head Thomas O'Connor said in a statement. "This is why the FBI continues to be the premier law enforcement agency in the world. FBI Agents are dedicated to their mission; suggesting otherwise is simply false."

That's a straw man argument because Trump never suggested that FBI agents aren't dedicated. He said their reputation is "in tatters" after it was revealed that one of the lead investigators in the Russian collusion investigation sent anti-Trump text messages to his mistress.

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

The FBI is oblivious to the fact that you can be 100% dedicated to your job and still act like a partisan hack. No one believes that James Comey was a disinterested observer. He made it absolutely clear during his testimony that he harbored an animus toward Donald Trump. To suggest that this somehow didn't color his investigation – or the anti-Trump agent's investigation – is absurd. Only in Washington could people pretend otherwise.

That investigator who sent the anti-Trump tweets to his mistress is now under investigation by the bureau's inspector general relating to his role in the Hillary Clinton email scandal. And the bureau's reputation isn't "in tatters"?

Comey, whose true partisanship has been revealed since Trump fired him, shot back with a tweet of his own:

"I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is, and always will be, independent."

Me (June 8, 2017) pic.twitter.com/OZ1ZiBrMNL — James Comey (@Comey) December 3, 2017

There is little doubt that the FBI is, indeed, a competent investigative organization – usually. But how many times have agents dropped the ball recently by failing to follow up on extremists who they know could commit terrorist acts but end up losing track of or dropping the investigation?

Trump was not questioning the FBI's competence or "dedication." He was questioning the bureau's ability to conduct an independent, non-partisan investigation. The evidence shows that the agents have failed in this. But Comey and his allies continue to insist that we should ignore the evidence and thank the FBI for being so dedicated to serving the public.

Tommyrot.