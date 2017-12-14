Do the DACA kids realize they've been used?

The Democrats backed away from their threat to shut the government down if Congress didn't amnesty Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients. This should be a clue to DACA recipients that they have been used as political tools all along. Because for a while there, nothing was more important to Democrats than getting these foreigners the benefits of U.S. residency and citizenship. They wouldn't budge. Border control had to go, too. They'd never bend, they said. It was baffling. They were willing to shut the entire government down if DACA recipients didn't get to stay here, even though there were only 800,000 of them and not all would take advantage of it? Even with chain migration, it was a relatively small number compared to the 300-million-plus size of the U.S. Would they really shut the government down for this relatively small group of politically useful foreigners?

Nope, they caved in and folded like a cheap suit when word got around that shutting down the government would mean the voters would blame the Democrats. Political expediency concentrates their minds. So long, DACA kids. Net result: DACA recipients got a temporary fix for a few years, not amnesty and free citizenship ahead of all the people waiting in line. Politics is what Democrats operate on, not altruism. And DACA was political for them. Ever since the 2008 Democratic Convention, Democrats have propounded the "narrative" that Latino voters are the future, Latino voters are taking over the U.S., Latino voters will be decisive in every election, and Latino voters will almost exclusively vote Democrat. Translation: Dems would rule forever. So of course they'd be willing to shut the government down on behalf of DACA recipients. But they didn't. Trump got elected, and they pitched their precious DACA recipients over the side to preserve their political advantages against him. Bye-bye, DACA kids. DACA recipients should take this Democrat behavior into account and start to work with Republicans. Perhaps now they can come up with some better solutions to their debacle by focusing on how to redo their immigration legally, how to ensure that consequence-free border-crossing never happens again, and how to make themselves attractive as immigration candidates, not just the obedient sad sacks Democrats want to rope into their political machine.