Democrats -- the Al Franken party

In one of his many attempts at humor, soon-to-be-former Senator Al Franken once declared that the next ten years would be the Al Franken Decade. He was as pompous as can be, strictly for laughs. It was also good training for his future career as a senator. Later, he jokingly took credit for many things, including our current millennium. Of course, he does not deserve credit for society's accomplishments, but he should get some credit for setting the standards of the Democratic Party.



The Democratic Party members refer to themselves as liberals and progressives, but a party that wants high taxes and burdensome regulations, then calls us racist when we protest is not about liberty. A party that wants the socialism that turned Venezuela, potentially the richest country in the world, into one of the poorest is not about progress. What is the Democratic Party about? Immediate gratification.



The Democratic Party caters to people who have a low paying job or none at all. Those with low-paying jobs with no opportunity for advancement got there by not studying in school. They did not understand how lucrative delayed gratification could be. Those with no jobs are more extreme examples of people who just want immediate gratification. The Democrats promise welfare and food stamps for these people at the expense of the rest of us. Meanwhile, they vilify their benefactors, the taxpayers, as if we stole our money. They use phrases such as "I am for regular Americans" (Dr. Howard Dean). Hillary Clinton tweaked this phrase into "everyday Americans" after a focus group study. This means that the Democrats are for some of us and against the rest of us. They are not for the entire country.



Al Franken is a prime example of the Democratic Party. His desire for immediate gratification is observed as he gropes women who are within arm's reach. He does not have the self-control to stop his impulses. Other examples of Democrats who acted like animals are Presidents John Kennedy and Bill Clinton, Senators Ted Kennedy and Chris Dodd, and Congressman John Conyers. A few of the many Democrats in the acting business with impulse control problems include Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Bill Cosby, and Alfred Hitchcock.



Why have women not reported these Democrats until recently? They are certainly quick to report Republicans. For example, Republican Congressman Trent Franks was recently forced to resign because he asked women to be surrogate mothers for his and his wife's fertilized egg. In contrast, a woman whom Franken groped said that she voted for him anyway. These women apparently believe that the perpetrator's political positions are more important than his disrespect for the woman's body.



The solution is for the women to report the Democrats as readily as they do the Republicans. This will force the Democrats to be civilized. The women will no longer be potential victims just for choosing to work in Hollywood or Capitol Hill.



As long as they are at it, the women should ask themselves why they support men who act like children. Women should join the Republicans. Statistics show that we are richer, thinner, and smarter. Do not enable losers.