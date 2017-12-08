Cuban crickets gone wild...or something

We continue to follow the "sonic attack" story, the mystery of how U.S. diplomats in Cuba were attacked by something as yet unidentified that caused severe injuries in some cases. A few weeks ago, the Cuban government blamed it on " crickets " – a rather bizarre explanation, since I never heard my Cuban parents or grandparents ever talk about crickets attacking people.

The latest is this:

What exactly two dozen Americans experienced at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba – in incidents last year and then again in August – remains a mystery to science and the FBI. They have alternately been blamed on a high-tech sonic weapon or a mysterious disease, and have caused a diplomatic crisis because U.S. officials blame Cuba for the attacks. Now physicians are preparing to release a report on what happened to the people who heard the sounds, the AP reports, including physical changes in their brains. Workers and their spouses at the U.S. diplomatic compound in Havana began complaining of maladies in late 2016, as Anne Gearan wrote for The Washington Post, after hearing strange, localized sounds in their homes.

We understand that an investigation is underway and a conclusion is pending. However, Cuba is running out of excuses in this case.

Something happened in Cuba, and it was ugly. Let me repeat: I never heard from my parents, grandparents, or any other family anything about Cuban crickets targeting U.S. diplomats or anybody else.

So let's stop blaming crickets, or ghosts, and hold the Cuban government accountable for these attacks on U.S. diplomats.

