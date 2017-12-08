Conyers and Franken resignations: A Democrat bait-and-switch cover-up strategy

It looks like the Democrats are executing a multi-faceted four-prong bait-and-switch cover-up strategy to deal with the sex scandals of both Rep. John Conyers and Sen. Al Franken – and the Clintons. First, Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken’s resignations are a clear signal to the drive-by media to immediately stop any and all investigations and reporting by accusers and alleged victims of both Rep. Conyers and Se. Franken. Essentially, the Democrats are directing the drive-by media to focus entirely on Republican Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore’s alleged sexual misconduct and President Trump’s endorsement of his candidacy.

Second, Democrats want to send a message to the public that they have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct by any elected representatives - regardless of party affiliation or whether the misconduct was perpetrated before or after they were elected. The media will do their part in messaging and extol the Democrat Party brand as the moral authority when it comes to women’s rights - especially when it comes to sexual misconduct against women. Republicans, on the other hand, will be branded by Democrats and the drive-by media as the “war on women” party that embraces sexual misconduct by its members against women. The drive-by media will pound this narrative 24/7 from now through both the 2018 and 2020 elections. Third, and probably most importantly, Democrats want to make sure there are never any congressional ethics investigations of sitting Democrat representatives involving sexual misconduct. The Democrats do not want any further evidence or accusers to come to light during an investigation – and especially evidence that may lead to other hidden sexual misconduct by Democrats. Democrats know the drive-by media would have to cover any ethics investigations; which would not serve them well going into the 2018-20 elections. The fourth part of the Democrat strategy is on a more personal level for both Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken. It is highly plausible that the Democrat powers that be could almost guarantee both Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken that they will never be held accountable for their actions – either by a Congressional ethics Committee or by a civil legal action. It’s a pretty sure thing that the “enforcement” arm of the Democrat Party will do whatever needs to be done to keep all of their accusers out of the public eye and out of court. Finally, what sets Judge Roy Moore’s situation apart from both Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken is that the people of Alabama, not the media, political pundits, the U.S. Congress or the President of the United States, will decide if Roy Moore qualifies to be a U.S. Senator or not. The people of Minnesota and the 13th congressional district of Michigan did not have an opportunity to judge Sen. Franken and Rep. Conyers with respect to their alleged sexual misconduct. In which case, both Sen. Franken and Rep. Conyers had to deal with their alleged sexual misconduct within the confines of Congressional rules, politics and unfortunately, public opinion. In Judge Moore’s case, the people will make the final decision. By the way, this was also the case with then candidate Donald Trump. Amid allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Trump, the people of America got to decide whether he was qualified to be president of the United States or not. And the people, not Democrats or the drive-by media, made that decision. If the Republicans can get their act together and successfully communicate to the public that the Democrats and the drive-by media are colluding to pull off one of the biggest political bait-and-switch cover-ups in history, they may be able to flank both the Democrats and the drive-by media cause serious political damage regarding this issue in the 2018-20 elections.