Comey’s weird tweet and indefensible claim

James Comey's subconscious is manifesting itself in uncomfortable nonverbal truth-telling, while his conscious mind takes him out on a limb that cannot sustain his weight. When a politicized bureaucrat starts quoting himself, it is often a sign of trouble, an indicator of hunkering down to defend a bad call. When that bureaucrat (or ex-bureaucrat) is named James Comey and has a self-righteous streak a mile wide, it's time to look for "tells" from his subconscious and boot up the hypocrisy-detector.

"I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is, and always will be, independent."

Me (June 8, 2017) pic.twitter.com/OZ1ZiBrMNL

— James Comey (@Comey) December 3, 2017

Every single FBI agent is pictured with his back turned toward the camera (and Comey). What is the nonverbal message here? That is a lot of butt-picturing, almost pervy, if you think about it. But I doubt that Comey is a fetishist. My conjecture is that deep within his subconscious, Comey senses that he is not really supported by the rank-and-file FBI personnel – the ones who truly are dedicated to the mission of fighting crime without fear or favor owing to politics, personal relationships, or any other extraneous consideration.

Consider the fact that Comey just used Scripture to mock Michael Flynn. That may indicate at least some vestigial connection to other biblical teachings, which may be wearing on Comey's mind and soul, even as his conscious mind is preoccupied with his ongoing battles.

But we don't have to speculate about the nonverbal messages, because in quoting himself, Comey doubled down on an utterly indefensible position: "The FBI is, and always will be, independent."

An "independent" police agency is another way of saying "secret police." It is an "unaccountable" police agency by definition.

Our Constitution does not allow unaccountable agencies (although Elizabeth Warren's CFPB was designed to be, yet it will not last in that configuration once President Trump is done with it.) J. Edgar Hoover is reputed to have attained a substantial degree of "independence" from the presidents he served, but he supposedly did so by means of secret dossiers used to blackmail those who sought accountability for it and him. The left has done a thorough job in smearing Hoover, and one major element of that has been the claim that he blackmailed himself to independence. Now the left wants to have it 180 degrees different. Because Trump.

Last night on his eponymous Fox News program, Tucker Carlson offered a vivid example of the reason why the FBI cannot be allowed to be independent – i.e., without accountability to elected officials. The entire five-and-a-half-minute segment that begins with Peter Strzok is well worth your time. But when considering the downside of an "independent" FBI, Tucker concludes with a vivid example of how that can lead to secret police-like behavior (rush transcript via Gabien; the entire segment is embedded below):