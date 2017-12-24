Comey gets all sanctimonious about 'partisan gain'

James Comey is at it again, backseat-driving for the job he was fired from to claim all of the personnel changes being made at the FBI are "attacks," for "partisan gain."

Former FBI Director James Comey is accusing current FBI leadership of bowing to political pressure by reassigning the FBI’s top lawyer. “Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain,” Comey tweeted Friday night, in a rare public statement. “James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better,” he continued. “He is what we should all want our public servants to be.”

No, these public statements aren't "rare" and this isn't the first time Comey has been caught whining.

Comey is upset because another crony of his, FBI General Counsel James Baker, got "reassigned" after getting caught meeting with Mother Jones's radical leftwing David Corn just before the news organ broke the first story of the existence of the Steele Dossier.

It follows news that former FBI counterintelligence deputy director and Special Counsel investigator Peter Strzok exchanged hate-Trump emails with his FBI mistress and spoke of an "insurance policy" in the event that Trump was elected president. That sounds an awful lot like a bid to overturn an election. Strzok also changed the wordiing of James Comey's statement on Hillary Clinton's illegal private server to shield her from criminal charges. He also is the one who got Hillary's staff off the hook with nothing in return for their role in aiding and abetting Hillary's private server.

It also follows news that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is planning to retire early based on his behavior - hosting an anti-Trump meeting in his office between Strzok and his mistress and the news that his wife, running for office in Virginia in 2016, had received large sums of campaign cash from a Hillary Clinton ally.

It also follows news that another FBI attorney, Aaron Zebley, served as former FBI Director Robert Mueller's chief of staff at the FBI and then defended Justin Cooper, the man who set up Hillary Clinton's private bathtub server and helped smash the evidence of it literally with a hammer.

There is also Robert Mueller, himself, a former FBI Director, Comey buddy and now Special Counsel investigating President Trump, who hired only leftwing Democrat lawyers in his quest for the collar of Trump.

And Comey is complaining about partisan attacks? Who started this? Why is it partisan to move people with obvious conflicts of interest out of the spotlight in independent counsel investigations while excusing this long and inexorable record of partisan attacks on an incoming president by a corrupted FBI senior staff?

Comey is either blind as Mister Magoo in this endeavor or else a typical leftwing charlatan out projecting his side's weaknesses onto the other political side. My bet is on the latter.