CNN goes full snowflake

Get a load of this embarassing tweet from the CNN news organization, responding to a taunting tweet from President Trump who was reviewing the talents of one of their talking heads.

In a world in which we are supposed to believe CNN is full of fearless hard-bitten reporters, its tweets show it's really just an organized club of bawl-babies.

CNN statement: "In a world where bullies torment kids on social media to devastating effect on a regular basis with insults and name calling, it is sad to see our president engaging in the very same behavior himself. Leaders should lead by example." https://t.co/CSvAJ1J5ge — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 11, 2017





Apparently The Donald called one of their television hosts, Don Lemon, dumb, and the reaction has been completely snowflake.

Apparently they can't put on their big-boy pants and either take it in stride or else swing back and give as good as they got. They respond instead by whining.

This, bear in mind, comes as CNN is still smarting from its series of embarassing reporting errors all of which coincidentally came down against President Trump. Funny how that happens. They report one false thing after another - the latest of which was Jeff Sessions's perfectly legitimate reporting about chance encounters with Russians that CNN reported as sinister - and then crumple up in a ball and yell bullying when Trump calls them out. As if this is even a remote definition of bullying, given that CNN is a news behemoth. Now they expect Trump to say nice things about them?

No, they expect Trump, never known for his subtlety and well-versed in how to play fools like a fiddle, to consider their delicate feelings before he tweets that one of their news hosts, Don Lemon, is dumb.

Not exactly hard-bitten reporters devoted to just the facts, as they play themselves in their ads. If they wanted to be factual they would have said 'devoted to just the ego.' But what the hey - they effectively admitted they were snowflakes when last fall, they ran an essay called 'We are all snowflakes now.'

To whine about that now is pretty much wanting to have their cake and eat it, too.

Ace at Ace of Spades, in fine form, analyzes it well:

So: Is CNN an innocent victim of "bullying," or is it an aggressive, seething sissy who likes to hit and bite and then cry when it gets its sissy ass kicked? Well...

