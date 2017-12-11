Chelsea Handler and the politics of anger

By now, you probably have seen at least excerpts from the video Handler produced for her Netflix series, mocking Sarah Huckabee:

When America’s progressive elites collectively decided to respond with anger to an unexpected electoral defeat in 2016, holding onto that anger as a coping mechanism, they doomed themselves to self-defeat. Consider the harm being done to the purported champions of women on the left by comedian Chelsea Handler.

There is no need to watch the entire painfully mean diatribe. This screen grab captures the tone:

Let’s take a minute and contemplate the messages that Handler is sending out to women voters:

Lesson one: If you are overweight, we have contempt for you.

[A] study, published Tuesday (June 2016) in the journal JAMA, reveals that for the years 2013-2014, the obesity prevalence was 35% for men and 40% for women. When looking at trends over time, the researchers found that from the year 2005 to 2014 there were significant and steady increases in the number of American women who were very obese. (source)

Lesson two: If you speak a dialect from the Southern region of the United States, we have contempt for you

From census.gov:

2016 region population percent Northeast 56,209,510 17.4% Midwest 67,941,429 21% West 76,657,000 23.7% South 122,319,574 37.9%

Lesson three: If you are a woman who replaces a man, we will mock your femininity.

So much for supporting women’s progress in the workplace. So much for harassment-free work opportunities for women.

Into such a profane discussion, it may seem inappropriate to introduce words from a spiritual guide, but the words of Buddha offer understanding of what is really going on here.

Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.

Never change, Hollywood elites!