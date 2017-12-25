Bringing Santa into the polar bear canards

What? Thanks to rising global temperatures, rapidly melting Arctic ice and growing human operations in the North, Santa Claus has signed an agreement with the International community to relocate his village next year to operate in an exclusive zone in the South Pole.

So What? Santa’s relocation agreement marks the first time that the international community agrees on a common legal definition of climate change that includes refugees as corporations, as well as individuals. This deal is expected to lead to the deployment of a global climate change refugee visa system that in the near future could help to more easily relocate individuals and corporations facing the impacts of climate change.

File under barf alert.

The Daily Caller spotted it first, and noted that it all falls into the leftist 'narrative':

Politicians and environmentalists have been claiming for years that man-made global warming will increase the number of peoples displaced by extreme weather events and violent conflicts.

If I had to guess what this was about, it's a transparent bid to cash in on the left's polar bear craze, a fake story that suggests melting Arctic Ice is making polar bears starve and, oddly enough, proliferate, which is something I wrote about here.

It's an amazing example of junk science piled on top of fairy tales signifying a government agency with too much money and not enough to do.

It's also bad even from a junk-science point of view. Hasn't the left been whining mightily about how global warming is also melting the South Pole?

And for the rest of us, it's junk science even at an elementary level. Why would Santa move to the South Pole where it's now summer?

It just goes to show that the left will stop at nothing to propagandize kids, bringing in politics, even with tales of magic and wonder. It's dangerous, given that little kids grow up with these memories.

But there's no question they also look like fools.