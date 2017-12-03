Bloviating abroad, Obama reminds us why we elected Trump

Retch.

Agence Presse-France has a couple of versions of the ex-president's Paris speech yesterday and it's godawful. They can be read here and here.

What Obama's speech was full of provides a handy checklist for why we voted for Trump. To wit, it includes:

But the US remains on track to meet its targets, he said, thanks to the action of some states, cities and because it made “business sense”.

“I grant you that at the moment we have a temporary absence of American leadership on the issue,” Obama said, to laughter in the audience packed with French CEOs and former ministers.

Business sense? For starters, what would Obama, community organizer in chief, know about business sense? Obama seems to be opaque to the reality that the Paris climate accord cost millions in productivity, tacked on insane costs and empowered a eurochicken-style bureaucracy, looking to expand its power. As for absence of leadership, ask again why so many nations want out of that accord based on our lead? The French, if they have any sense, should appreciate the fool's existential absurdity.

Asked to list leadership qualities for the future, Obama advocated "more focus on putting women in power, because men seem to be having some problems these days."

Speak for yourself, pal. It's disgusting to see him lump all men into the same disgusting category as the Hollywood and media elites and say they're practically all out sex-harassing. It also suggests he means to excuse these elites since 'all men do it.' He's still at it, placing large groups of people into special interest groups instead of recognizing individuals. Patronizing Stupidtalk:

"Not to generalise, but women seem to have a better capacity than men do, partly because of their socialisation," said the 56-year-old Democrat who left office in January.

A better capacity for leadership? Despite the evidence of history? Then some claptrap about 'socialization'? And he's the one (being a man) declaring the change? This calls to mind the patronizing statement he made to Hillary Clinton in 2008, that she's 'likeable enough.' Spare us this patronizing boob who seems to think we are stupid and easily fooled.

Warmed-over Davos:

"We discussed the big challenges of the planet and especially the subject of the climate. We are confident the accord will be implemented," [Former socialist President Francois] Hollande tweeted afterward.

Yeah, sure, after Obama flew in on a million dollar jet and racked up carbon burning. Did these giants of former leadership, these washed up has-beens, really discuss 'big challenges of the planet.' Is it 1994 yet?

Phony Nod to the Opposition:

"Going forward we need to modernise our economies in a way that is inclusive," he said.

and

“I think for example that the European Union needs to recognise that micro-managing every single aspect of life within Europe gets people frustrated,” he said.

Guess he read about Brexit and President Trump's election. He had eight years to do something about those issues and only made them worse. Yeah, sure, now he cares about this.

Empty Talk:

So there are ways of streamlining and improving the functioning of the European Union, but the European project itself, the Union itself is something that is worth preserving,” he added.

Yeah, yeah, we remember the 'streamlining' talk from him in the campaign of 2008. He didn't streamline. He ballooned the government and its debt to untold levels. But he's still talking about 'streamlining.'

and

"If we can adapt to change we can make extraordinary progress. Hope is not being blind to problems," Obama said. "Hope is facing problems and then still believing that we can work them out."



Hope. Change. Ad nauseum. How 'bout a little change to your schtick, Barry-o?

What we are seeing here is an empty suit with absolutely nothing to say. He hasn't changed a bit after all these years and now stands for the 'resistance,'luxury quarters, edition. He obviously intends to keep sniping at President Trump on foreign shores, for big dollars. AFP reports that the whisper number is $400,000 a pop. What a pathetic picture this is. Keep talking, Obama. All you do is remind us why we voted for Trump.



