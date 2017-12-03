Bloviating abroad, Obama reminds us why we elected Trump
Miss him yet? Former President Obama is back, taking big-dollar speaking engagements in places like Paris, and unintentionally reminding us why we elected Trump.
Based on his speech for a group of communications executives called 'Les Napoleons,' he thinks women make better leaders than men, men are 'having problems' with sex harassment, global warming's Paris Treaty is coming back, and 'global challenges' must be faced.
Retch.
Agence Presse-France has a couple of versions of the ex-president's Paris speech yesterday and it's godawful. They can be read here and here.
What Obama's speech was full of provides a handy checklist for why we voted for Trump. To wit, it includes:
- The Absurd:
“I grant you that at the moment we have a temporary absence of American leadership on the issue,” Obama said, to laughter in the audience packed with French CEOs and former ministers.
But the US remains on track to meet its targets, he said, thanks to the action of some states, cities and because it made “business sense”.
Business sense? For starters, what would Obama, community organizer in chief, know about business sense? Obama seems to be opaque to the reality that the Paris climate accord cost millions in productivity, tacked on insane costs and empowered a eurochicken-style bureaucracy, looking to expand its power. As for absence of leadership, ask again why so many nations want out of that accord based on our lead? The French, if they have any sense, should appreciate the fool's existential absurdity.
- Group Rights:
Asked to list leadership qualities for the future, Obama advocated "more focus on putting women in power, because men seem to be having some problems these days."
"Not to generalise, but women seem to have a better capacity than men do, partly because of their socialisation," said the 56-year-old Democrat who left office in January.
A better capacity for leadership? Despite the evidence of history? Then some claptrap about 'socialization'? And he's the one (being a man) declaring the change? This calls to mind the patronizing statement he made to Hillary Clinton in 2008, that she's 'likeable enough.' Spare us this patronizing boob who seems to think we are stupid and easily fooled.
- Warmed-over Davos:
"We discussed the big challenges of the planet and especially the subject of the climate. We are confident the accord will be implemented," [Former socialist President Francois] Hollande tweeted afterward.
- Phony Nod to the Opposition:
"Going forward we need to modernise our economies in a way that is inclusive," he said.
“I think for example that the European Union needs to recognise that micro-managing every single aspect of life within Europe gets people frustrated,” he said.
- Empty Talk:
So there are ways of streamlining and improving the functioning of the European Union, but the European project itself, the Union itself is something that is worth preserving,” he added.
Yeah, yeah, we remember the 'streamlining' talk from him in the campaign of 2008. He didn't streamline. He ballooned the government and its debt to untold levels. But he's still talking about 'streamlining.'
and
"If we can adapt to change we can make extraordinary progress. Hope is not being blind to problems," Obama said. "Hope is facing problems and then still believing that we can work them out."
