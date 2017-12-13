Another reason to shut the CFPB down

The zero-accountability Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been caught falsifying documents to shake down a business, a whistleblower says.

A former employee of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is calling for an investigation after accusing managers of falsifying documents to impose fines on a payday lender. Cassandra Jackson, a former CFPB examiner in the southeast division, sent a letter last week to Attorney General Jeff Sessions also accusing managers of "widespread racism and gender discrimination." Jackson said her superiors at the CFPB asked her to falsify documents during her investigation into a Texas-based payday lending company, Ace Cash Express. "During the course of this examination, I was asked to change, remove, and otherwise falsify documents connected with this examination," Jackson said.

Frankly, this is shocking, criminal behavior, no different from a dirty cop caught planting evidence on an innocent person in a bid to get a conviction. The CFPB just made it up about ACE Cash Express, a payday lender, and a vital resource for the poor, in order to shake money out of them, the eyewitness says, money which according to many previously published reports, goes to fiinance leftist organizations.

Did CFPB have some sort of perverse incentive to do this? Some Acorn-style group they wanted to give a birthday present to? If so, this is how corruption works. Did it want revenge for some campaign donation? Again, corruption. Or was the deed just the work of ideological leftists, who are the only people permitted to work for that government agency, according to this insider report, cited here. This, too, is corruption.

It calls to mind the questionable legitimacy of this organization. Rammed through Congress during the heady Obama salad days around 2011, the organization is illegitimately "independent" of Congress and its power of the purse, with a bottomless budget bankrolled by the Federal Reserve. It's an entity without any accountability to the taxpayers, even as it purports to represent them. Not surprisingly, it has grown big and strong based on this model.

The net result is the white-hot corruption we see here in this case if the whistleblower is right. With no one keeping a look over this agency's shoulder, it can do anything it wants, including inventing the truth.

Sound Orwellian? It is. Shut this despicable agency down.