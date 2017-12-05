An epidemic of misunderstanding Nazis

Anyone who knows me also knows how much I've enjoyed the last year or two here in the United States. I tell young people to pay attention, because these are historic times that won't reoccur any time soon. There hasn't been a "world order" shake-up like this since the turn of the twentieth century, when most of the world's monarchies were displaced by republics in a relatively short number of years. Not too many people know their history, so they know nothing about that previous shake-up. Millennials know even less, because they simply accept whatever answers Google retrieves as the gospel truth. Revisionist academics seem intent on censoring, altering, and filtering historical facts, patting them into place in an effort to fit the world comfortably to their own agenda.

Unfortunately, the truth has a funny way of surfacing all by itself. It's happening as we speak. This time, it's with Nazis. I spend my time observing from the sidelines, where I can't help but laugh at everyone calling anyone with whom he disagrees a Nazi. These are, by and large, the same people who are offended by everything and seek to limit your personal freedoms in order to quell their own inadequacies. But I'm not here to preach. You already know all that stuff. Here's something you might not know: If you talk to the people who really know what Nazism is about, you'll find them strong advocates of an open, limitless society. These are incredibly tolerant people, accepting anything other than limits on their – and your – personal freedoms. These are not people who majored in sociology and political science. They're not academics isolated in their university ivory towers. Nor are they uneducated marchers with smartphones in hand. No, the folks I'm talking about have real Nazi experiences. These are the true authorities on what Nazis are. They're Holocaust survivors. Most of them are dying off now, but not before they've told and recorded their experiences for posterity. Were it not so tragic, it's almost amusing to hear some twenty-something rant about Nazis within earshot of an elder victim who watched her entire family shot to death in her own home or wither away from starvation in a death camp for no reason other than who and what they were. They've had decades to suffer with the memories and the loss, as opposed to an uneducated, uninformed, and wholly unrealistic generation of kids – including those forty-somethings suffering from their own chronic condition of prolonged adolescence – who have convinced themselves they really know what Nazism is all about. They do not. One viewing of Schindler's List or Sophie's Choice doesn't speak to the real-life experiences of those whose lives were destroyed in Europe, only to be rebuilt under the aegis of American freedom. That's why virtually all Holocaust survivors have defected from the left to wholeheartedly embrace and protect the freedoms that saved their very souls. Personally, I love it when I hear people calling other folks Nazis. The uneducated are so easy to defeat. And that's not just my opinion. As history notes, it was certified by a national vote in 2016. Let's see them try to rewrite that.