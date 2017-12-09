Al Franken is a short, squat idiot

A couple of days ago, Franken resigned and no one will remember him in a few weeks. (Of course, he could always write another book.)

Back in 1999, comedian Al Franken published a book with a catchy title. It was catchy enough for me to pick it up and read it: Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot: And Other Observations . Frankly, it was a waste of time and I couldn't finish it. I literally put it in the trash bin and moved on.

As the Star Tribune wrote in its editorial, Franken did the right thing:

In an otherwise emotional and gracious speech, the one sour note was Franken’s continued refusal to acknowledge his actions. He continued to assert that the incidents are either untrue or unremembered by him.

Why resign if you refuse to acknowledge your actions? Am I missing something?

Minnesota now moves to an election in 2018 after Governor Dayton appoints a Democrat to serve as a replacement.

What happens in 2018? It should be interesting, given that the GOP has scored some successes in Minnesota.

Also, it is realistic that former Governor Mark Pawlenty runs for the seat. He was, and continues to be very popular, according to my friend Barry Casselman who knows Minnesota politics rather well.

We can say this. First, the U.S. Senate will be a better place without Al Franken. Second, don't assume that the Democrats will hold on to this seat, specially if the U.S. economy is doing well by the summer of 2018.

