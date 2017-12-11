AL Congresswoman: Electing Roy Moore means the return of segregation

Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that electing Roy Moore "will only take us backward and harken us back to the days of segregation."

The congresswoman is campaigning for Democratic candidate Doug Jones for the special election Tuesday for U.S. Senate. Sewell is the only Democrat and the only African-American member of the Alabama congressional delegation.

Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that electing Roy Moore "will only take us backward and harken us back to the days of segregation."

ABC News:

The congresswoman is campaigning for Democratic candidate Doug Jones for the special election Tuesday for U.S. Senate. Sewell is the only Democrat and the only African-American member of the Alabama congressional delegation. Moore, 70, has been accused by eight women of actions ranging from inappropriate behavior to sexual assault when he was in his 30s and, in most of the cases, the women were in their teens. Moore has denied the allegations. Sewell said many Republicans in Alabama are focused on winning the seat for their party and are ignoring the allegations against the GOP candidate. "At the end of the day, they’re putting party before people, party before principle," she told Raddatz. Sewell added that she believes Alabama voters will "see through this" and vote for Jones. "The people of Alabama deserve a senator whose character and integrity and veracity won’t be in question day one in the United States Senate," she said. "When Roy Moore, if he should win, goes to Washington, we will always be questioning his character."

How do we know it's close to an election? Democrats try to scare the beejeebies out of black voters by warning them that electing a Republican will bring back Jim Crow.

The reason they use this tactic is because it works. If you were black and told day in and day out that Republicans want to bring back segregation in the south and deny blacks their equal rights, why wouldn't you believe a "black leader" who parrots that line?

Of course, she doesn't mention that in order to "bring back" segregation and Jim Crow, Republicans - and 33 states - would have to repeal the 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution. The likelihood of that happening is probably as good as Rep.Sewell winning Congressman of the Year.

Black lawmakers like Sewell know which side of the bread to butter in order to keep her job. Obediently advancing the narrative of GOP racism will keep her in good standing with white liberal Democrats in Washington.