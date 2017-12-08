Accused leftist abusers of women: the list grows (again)

More women are speaking out against boorishness and much worse that they claim to have experienced from prominent politically active men, encouraged by the courage of others, and by the contrition expected of their accused tormentors. A decision appears to have been made at the top levels of the Democratic Party that the sacrifice of the careers of their own pawns on the political chessboard is worthwhile in the quest to unseat a sitting POTUS. So, the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, John Conyers, only partially functional owing to advanced age, is stepping down from his safe seat in Detroit, and the junior Senator from Minnesota announced on the floor of the Senate -- reading from a script -- he will leave his seat in the vague future, while not admitting anything and attacking his opponents. The Democrat Governor of Minnesota will appoint a Democrat to keep the seat safely in party hands if Franken follows through, though astute observers like Rush Limbaugh and Steven Hayward speculate that Franken will renege should Roy Moore be seated in the Senate following next week’s special election in Alabama.

Update: Ghenghis Gary is not fooled: While a few conservatives are accused and stepping down, the overwhelming numbers of accused are on the left, as the updated chart below indicates. The latest additions appear at the bottom in maroon type. Hat tip: a faithful reader has compiled this chart, and we thank him for his diligence.